Texans O-Line Without Multiple Starters Vs. Titans

Heading into their last week of the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans look set to face the Tennessee Titans without multiple starters to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With an AFC South division title on the line, the Tennessee Titans will be going all-out against the Houston Texans this Sunday. Unfortunately for Houston, it looks as if coach Romeo Crennel's side will have to attempt to halt the Titans in their tracks without yet another key starter protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil left last week's 37-31 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been listed as a non-participant in practice in the week since. On Friday, Tunsil was officially listed as doubtful to play per the Texans injury report, though Crennel was hesitant to make any firm decisions public just yet.

"Laremy, I’m going to give him as much time as hopefully he needs to be able to be out there," said Crennel on Friday. "It might be up to game time to make that decision. But he’s dealing with an ankle, so we’ll see how it goes."

While Crennel is keeping his cards close to his chest, all indications are that Tunsil will be out come Sunday.

If so, Tunsil will be joined by left guard Brent Qvale, who was also declared out this Sunday by the Texans, and right tackle Tytus Howard, who was placed on injured reserve prior to the Bengals game.

As such, the starting offensive line should consist of Roderick Johnson (left tackle), Max Scharping (left guard), Nick Martin (center), Zach Fulton (right guard), and rookie Charlie Heck (right tackle).

Texans fans have reason to remain cautiously optimistic, though, given that with this lineup in place for the majority of last week's loss, running back David Johnson enjoyed the best game of his season rushing for 128 yards, while Watson was sacked just once.

Meanwhile, for this penultimate game of what has been an utterly miserable 2020 season for the Texans, they may also be without running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Phillip Gaines, both of whom were listed as questionable on Friday.

Their opponents, coached by former Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, will be missing outside linebacker Derick Roberson, while Daren Bates and full-back Khari Blasingame were both listed as questionable.

Looking to avoid their worst record since finishing 4-12 back in 2017, the Texans host the Titans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, January 3 at 3:25 p.m. CT.