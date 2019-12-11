Houston Texans Work Out Offensive Tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans worked out offensive tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl at the team's facility. The Texans only have three offensive tackles on the 53-man roster due to placing Tytus Howard on the injured reserve with a right knee injury.

Vornkahl is a rookie out of West Texas A & M who spent time on the Washington Redskins practice squad. He also received invited to the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams rookie mini-camps during the off-season, but he was with the Browns before being released to start the season.

As for Smith, he was the 6th overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith has played for the Minnesota Vikings (2016), Arizona Cardinals (2018), and the Bengals (2009-2015, 2017, 2018-2019).

Smith has appeared in 116 games with 98 starts with the majority coming at right tackle.

