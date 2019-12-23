Houston Texans Work Out Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald

The Houston Texans worked out quarterback Nick Fitzgerald on Monday at the team's facility. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson was the first to report that Fitzgerald worked out the quarterback.

Fitzgerald took over for the departed Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and started three seasons for the Bulldogs. In 44 career games, he recorded 6,207 passing yards, 55 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions while completing 54.2% of his passes.

He also rushed for 3,607 yards and 46 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards a rush.

Fitzgerald signed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFL Draft and was with their practice squad until October of this season.

