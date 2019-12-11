State of The
Houston Texans Work Out Tight End Paul Butler

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans worked out tight end Paul Butler on Tuesday at the team's facility. The Texans cut tight end Jerrell Adams early last week to adjust their practice squad, and Butler now gives the Texans an option for that role if they opt to sign him. 

Butler is a second-year tight end out of California (PA), where he spent the majority of the 2018 season on the Oakland Raiders practice squad. He was activated to the 53-man roster late in December but did not have any receiving stats during that time. 

Butler was with the Raiders this off-season but was cut before the start of the season. He was placed on the injured reserve but released with an injury settlement in September by the team.

At California (PA), Butler appeared in 33 games in four seasons for the Vulcans. He had 32 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns.  

