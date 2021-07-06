Who's Houston Texans Worst NFL Draft Pick Ever?

There's one name that sticks out the most as a draft day bust for his time in Houston.

HOUSTON -- The Texans are going through enough this offseason with the likes of a rebuild and the Deshaun Watson fiasco. Then again, at least the hope is this season will be better than in year's past.

A 4-12 record could be viewed as bad, or rather, as emblematic for a franchise with room for improvement. First-year general manager Nick Caserio added 50 new names to kick things off — 42 of whom already have NFL experience. The only downside was Houston did not own a first-round pick this past April.

Maybe that's not the worst since Houston has been inconsistent with bringing in the "franchise face" on Thursday nights of the NFL Draft. However, some cares about the good or bad players altogether.

The others only care about the worst. So, who is it?

READ MORE: Is This College Star the Next Texans QB?

When looking back since the team's inaugural season in 2002, there's many former faces worthy of the award. First overall pick David Carr maybe gets a pass due to an inadequate offensive line. Travis Johnson lasted just three years on the roster. Amobi Okoye was 19 when selected and never grew as a player despite being a player who had much potential coming out of Louisville in 2007.

All good options, but the Kevin Johnson selection in 2015 might still be the worst of the bunch.

The Wake Forest cornerback was selected No. 16 as the next sticky cover man for the 3-4 base defense. Houston began to see minor regressions in Johnathan Joseph and needed a No. 1 defender. Johnson posted seven career interceptions in college and was a three-year starter for the Demon Deacons defense.

The Texans expected him to contribute right away, rating him their No. 2 cornerback of the class. Instead, he carried a laundry list of injuries during his time with the team.

Johnson played all 16 games in 2015 and recorded his first (and only) career interception. The following season, he played in just six games due to a broken foot. In 2017, he doubled his game count, but only made four starts as now the No. 3 cornerback on the depth chart.

READ MORE: Rookie QB Lawrence Signs Jags Contract, Readies for Texans

In his final season with Houston, Johnson suffered a concussion Week 1 against New England, placing him on the IR for the remainder of the season. He would be released in March of 2019 and played two more seasons with the Bills and Browns.

This offseason, he announced his retirement after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Titans. For his Texans career, he recorded 128 tackles, 14 pass deflections a fumble recovery and an interception.

Houston fans could argue that Johnson served a decent purpose when healthy, but he comes in as the worst due to the talent selected after him. Marcus Peters, who was selected two picks later, is a top 10 cornerback with the Ravens. Byron Jones became a Pro Bowl defender with the Cowboys.

Even defensive players such as Arik Armstead or Bud Dupree would have provided an extra level of security in both the run game and pass-rushing departments. Instead, Houston walked away with an inconsistent cover cornerback that was hampered by the injury bug.

CONTINUE READING: 'He's The Truth': Derrick Henry & NFL.com Rave About Texans 'Breakout' Star