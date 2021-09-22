Andre Johnson Gets Closer to Hall of Fame

HOUSTON -- Retired Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson is among 10 first-year candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022 class.

Johnson, 40, is joined by Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Steve Smith, Jake Long, Nick Mangold, DeMarcus Ware, Robert Mathis, Vince Wilfork and Antonio Cromartie.

The modern era nominees, a list of 122 players, will be cut down to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

The finalists will include senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coaching finalist Dick Vermeil.

The inductees will be selected in advance of Super Bowl LVI.

Johnson was named to seven Pro Bowls during his time in Houston and is the only player in the Texans' Ring of Honor. He leads the franchise in every major receiving category and finished his career with 1,012 receptions, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The former first-round draft pick from the University of Miami, selected by the Texans third overall in 2003, ranks 11th all-time in the NFL in receiving yards and catches.

He was named All-Pro five times.