Texans WR Brandin Cooks on the 'Upswing' For NFL Week 2

Anthony R Wood

Losing 34-20 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs may not have been the debut wide receiver Brandin Cooks will have wanted when he joined the Houston Texans, but Week 2 has the potential to be just the rebound he needs.

Cooks was questionable all week prior to Thursday night's game with a quad injury but fought through it to make his debut for the Texans on NFL Kickoff night. Heading toward the Week 2 Baltimore Ravens game this week, Cooks appears to be in better shape.

"Definitely feel better about where we are from that standpoint of where he was injury-wise and again, I think it’s something we’ll monitor throughout the week," said head coach Bill O'Brien on Monday when asked about Cooks.

"I feel like he’s on the upswing. He’ll be able to practice more and things like that."

The former Oregon State first-round pick also addressed his health on Monday when speaking to the media, with a similarly upbeat message.

"I feel good. I think there is a lot to build on," said Cooks.

Traded from the L.A. Rams to the Texans back in April after the departure of fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, Cooks enters his seventh NFL season for his fourth different team. 

Thursday night's loss was a game to forget for both the team and Cooks. He caught just two of five targets for 20 yards and a single first down. 

Expectations for Cooks are high given his speed and consistency throughout the years, having recorded four 1,000-yard-plus seasons in six to date. 

However, Deshaun Watson's offense failed to find much of a rhythm at Arrowhead Stadium with Cooks and his fellow receivers dropping passes and the offensive line struggling at times against a fearsome defensive line.

Given the number of new players on this offense and the lack of preseason games, there were bound to be teething problems early on. 

Perhaps a return to home soil is what Houston needs to get their offense into gear.

