Skip to main content

Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury

The Houston Texans will be without their top wide receiver Brandin Cooks for the second consecutive game due to a calf injury.

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the Cleveland Browns

In addition to Cooks, the Texans will likely take the field without second-year wideout Nico Collins due to a foot injury. Both players have missed the first two days of practice ahead of their Week 14 match in Dallas.

"With the calf muscle, we really don’t know," coach Lovie Smith said. "He had a calf injury that caused him to miss last week. If you just look at how it takes you to come back from a calf muscle, I don’t know if it’s mild or what. It kept him out of the game, so we’ll see."

After the Texans failed to deal Cooks at the trade deadline in November, the two respective parties have not been on the same page.

Cooks has sent a variety of cryptid tweets expressing his displeasure with the franchise, which led to his absence against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3. His last game came during the Texans' 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He caught five balls for 59 yards. 

"He’s our leader in our receiver room — we love him," wide receiver Chris Moore said. "When all that stuff happened, we all know, or at least most of us, that’s just part of the business. You never know really what’s going to happen and either way, we’re happy to have him back and see him in the building."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cooks has recorded 44 receptions for a team-best 520 yards and a touchdown through eight games this season. 

Before the 2022 campaign, Cooks had eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons, notching 2,187 yards and a dozen touchdowns in his first two seasons in Houston.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Greenard Taylor Hughes
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Update Injuries for Jon Greenard, Derek Stingley Jr. and Nico Collins

By Aaron Wilson
Jerry Hughes
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

By Mike D'Abate
USATSI_19515313
Houston Texans Latest News

Wounded Texans: WR Nico Collins, CB Derek Stingley Jr. Headline Week 14 Injury Report

By Coty M. Davis
Could the Houston Texans make Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Make Surprise Selection With First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

By David Harrison
lovie
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Cowboys: Chance for Houston to 'Sneak Up' on Dallas?

By Zach Dimmitt
houston texans dallas cowboys
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday

By Timm Hamm
Davis Mills, Houston Texans
Houston Texans Latest News

Sources: Cowboys to Face Davis Mills as Starting Texans QB

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19570295
Houston Texans Latest News

Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?

By Aaron Wilson