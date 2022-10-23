Skip to main content

Texans WR Nico Collins Ruled Out vs. Raiders Following Injury

The Houston Texans' second injury of the game involves second-year wide receiver Nico Collins.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans lost second-year prospect, Nico Collins, during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Collins left the game with a groin injury and was ruled out. 

Collins was one of seven players the Texans listed on the team's injury report ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Raiders.

At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His longest play of the game took place early in the first quarter when quarterback Davis Mills connected with Collins for a 15-yard gain.

"Nico Collins is a big target," coach Lovie Smith said. "He can catch the ball. He can jump. Starting from the L.A. [Rams] preseason game, we’ve gotten a chance to see that. He’s a tough matchup against defensive backs."

When examining improvements to make during the bye week, Smith said his goal for the second half of the season is to get Collins more involved within the Texans' offense.

After recording a team-best 65 yards on four catches in the Texans' 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Collins is currently leading the team in receiving yards with 272.

"As much time on tasks as we can get together is going to help both of us," Mills said. "Nico (Collins) is going to go out and make plays when he gets the ball thrown at him, so we just have to continue doing that."

Collins' play through the first five games is somewhat impressive considering he has just 27 targets. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has 32 fewer reception yards than Collins, leads the team with 42 targets during the first quarter of the season.

Prior to Collins' injury, the Texans had ruled out veteran defensive lineman Maliek Collins due to first-quarter chest injury. 

