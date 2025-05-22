Houston Texans WR's Girlfriend to Compete on 'Dancing With The Stars'
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, will compete in season 34 of Dancing With The Stars.
Earle described the announcement as "surreal."
"I think it's gonna be a lot of fun. It was a very obvious answer to say yes," Earle said.
Earle is the second contestant to be announced, as Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, was the first contestant announced back in April.
Earle, the 24-year-old influencer and model, has been a fan of the show.
"I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma," Earle said. "I was so in love with dance. When this opportunity came to me, it was like, 'What can I do next? Where can I take this?'"
Earle does not know who her dance partner will be yet, but she is ready for anything.
"I would be grateful to be with anyone," Earle said. "I think they're all so talented. I'm looking for a partner who's gonna be a good time, a good friend, and really push me to be my best."
Berrios and Earle will both be busy this fall. While Berrios will compete on the football field, Earle will compete in the ballroom.
