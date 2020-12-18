Texans WR Signing: What’s The Upside?

"We're going to have to sign somebody.''

That's how Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel is phrasing it as of Friday morning, and he is referring to wide receiver Chad Hansen. ... and he does not mean it to sound quite as insulting as it does at first glance.

First, the Texans want to have Hansen, age 25 and with his sixth team in four NFL seasons, available to have on the active roster before Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Second, he's earned a bump up following back-to-back games of fine performances. He was on the practice squad up until the time Pro Bowl-level starter Will Fuller was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Since then, Hansen has caught 12 passes on 14 targets for 157 yards.

We suppose we could label him as "little-regarded,'' but he was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he did participate in games as a rookie with the Jets before beginning his bounce-around tour, and at 6-2, 200 pounds, he certainly has an NFL frame.

The Colts surely recognize this, as Hansen recorded five catches for 101 yards during the Week 13 meeting, a 26–20 Houston loss.

NFL rules require Hansen has to be promoted from the active roster because he's already been elevated from the practice squad and send back down twice.

Additionally, though, Houston could use some stability at the position, as from the trade-away of DeAndre Hopkins to the release of Kenny Stills to the loss of Fuller to the injury absence of Randall Cobb, QB Deshaun Watson is challenged to find the desired rhythm with his pass-catchers.

But Hansen has delivered just that in his brief time in the spotlight.

"He's been pretty productive,'' Crennel said, painting a true picture of what Hansen has earned, "so there's a good chance he'll be signed."