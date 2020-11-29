SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans' Fuller: 'We're Just Getting Started'

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans' 0-4 start to the NFL season meant the dismissal of boss Bill O’Brien, meant rumors of discord in team headquarters and meant some fans were well within their rights spending their Sundays, oh, with their families, or whatever.

But Texans players are not well within their rights to have turned the page to 2021. And wide receiver Will Fuller is trying to prove that they didn't.

"We're just getting started,'' Fuller said.

Fuller has certainly done his part to overcome the early hole and help drive 4-7 Houston to a 4-3 record under interim coach Romeo Crennel. Fuller finished his Thanksgiving day (a 41-25 win at Detroit) with 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns. As it stands, Fuller has 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on the year, both career-highs.

READ MORE: Texans 41, Lions 25 - With Watson & Watt As Piping-Hot Heroes

DeAndre Hopkins is gone. Forever. But Will Fuller is here now, 

Said Watson: "With the deep ball with Will, I just let it ride, put it in the back of the end zone, let him go make a play.''

“Deshaun is playing great,'' Fuller said of the Texans QB helping him look like both of them are Pro Bowlers. "He’s our leader, and we’re going to keep making it happen.”

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson To Get Votes For NFL MVP?

To "keep making it happen'' this season, Houston will have to overcome a trio of AFC South games (two against the Colts, one against the Titans) and then handle two foes that are seemingly on their level - Week 14 at Chicago and Week 16 at home against Cincinnati. In theory, continued hot-hand play by Watson and Fuller and company could create the once-impossible scenario of playoff contention for the Texans.

Are they really "just getting started'' on being good in 2020? Or is Fuller helping the Texans in a way that will allow a "re-start'' in 2021? To the Houston Texans' credit, they've continued to fight for the first goal first ... surely causing Texans fans to re-invest in what could be.

