Texans at Titans: Can Injured Sack Leader Play?

Houston Texans at Titans Injury Update: Can Sack Leader Jon Greenard Play?
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard is questionable for Sunday's road game at the Tennessee Titans due to a foot injury.
Although limited in practice this week, chances are the Texans' top pass will play Sunday.
Greenard leads the 1-8 Texans with seven sacks. If Greenard is unable to play, the former third-round draft pick from Florida. would be replaced in the starting lineup by Jordan Jenkins, who has 1 1/2 sacks and three tackles for losses..
Tight end Pharaoh Brown participated fully and is set return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.
Linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion protocol) was ruled out along with quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).
Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc is questionable with an illness.
The Titans have also been dealing with an assortment of injuries, as earlier in the week they released the following list of players who were out on Wednesday: Guard Nate Davis (Concussion), linebacker Bud Dupree (Knee), corner Chris Jackson (Foot), linebacker David Long (Hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols (Concussion). ... and another list of the following players who were limited in practice: linebacker Rashaan Evans (Ankle), linebacker Harold Landry (Hamstring), corner Greg Mabin (Ankle), D-lineman Kyle Petko (Ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (Ankle), and defensive lineman Teair Tart (Groin).
We note here the deep respect the Texans have for the abilities of Simmons ("Aaron Donald-like'') and we note here how the Titans have continued to plow on despite the loss of rushing star Derrick Henry.