Texans at Titans: Akins Inactives; More of Rookie Brevin Knight?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Houston Texans veteran tight end Jordan Akins, a pending unrestricted free agent in the final year of his contract, is a healthy scratch Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Akins is a healthy scratch and it is strictly a football decision, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

A former third-round draft pick from Central Florida and a former Texas Rangers draft pick, Akins has 21 receptions for 184 yards on 28 targets in nine games and three starts this season for the 1-8 Texans.

Akins has 111 career receptions for 1,130 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, Akins caught 37 passes for 403 yards and one touchdown.

With Akins out, Pharaoh Brown returns to the starting lineup after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Texans will also utilize rookie tight end Brevin Jordan, who caught a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, and blocking tight end Antony Auclair.

Converted quarterback Jeff Driskel, who recently shifted to tight end as a developmental prospect, is inactive along with defensive end Jon Greenard (foot), cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (illness), running back Royce Freeman, wide receiver Davion Davis and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

Watson has a standing trade request and is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or sexual harassment. He is facing 10 criminal complaints being investigated by the Houston Police Department and has not been charged with a crime. Watson, though his attorney, Rusty Hardin, has maintained that he's innocent of wrongdoing.

