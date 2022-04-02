Top 30 Visit: Texans Get 1st-Hand Look At NFL Draft Prospect David Anenih

Ahead of their top-30 visit, the Houston Texans received a first-hand look at draft prospect David Anenih from the University of Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans spent the majority of the day Friday morning at the University of Houston's annual Pro Day. Among 15 prospects in attendance, Houston's defensive lineman David Anenih was a standout.

Anenih had an impressive audition in front of 29 NFL scouts. He ran a 4.6 during the 40-yard dash. Benched 225 pounds 25 times. And registered a vertical leap of 37.5.

Anenih's performance grabbed the attention of several NFL scouts. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston has scheduled a top-30 visit with Anenih ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Texans will also be hosting Anenih for their local Pro Day, per Pro Football Network.

"I was trying to show the scouts that I can be very versatile," Anenih said. "I can play the 3-4 and a 4-3 defense. I showed that I can move well for a guy my height, weight and size. Backpedaling and shuffling is not a problem or issue for me."

Anenih was one of three prospects in attendance with a concrete chance to hear his name called during the draft.

He is a projected Day 2 prospect who can be a significant addition to any team's defensive front. Anenih's best attribute is his ability to get after the quarterback. He finished his collegiate career with 20.5 sacks.

Anenih played a major role in helping Houston produce one of the best defensive fronts in the nation. During the Cougars' 2021 campaign, Houston notched 43 sacks. He accounted for 5.0 sacks with 9.5 tackles for loss.

"He brings something special to the table when it comes to sacking the quarterback," Cougars' coach Dana Holgorsen said. "He has all the skills as a pass rusher. He gained weight and recorded one of the biggest wingspans in this draft."

The Texans revamped their defensive line in 2021 and established a foundation with the emergence of Jonathan Greenard and Roy Lopez. By adding Anenih, Houston would have a trio of defensive linemen who can create havoc on the opposing team's offensive line.

The Texans recorded 32 sacks last season, and coach Lovie Smith has emphasized the importance of adding to the defensive front.

Anenih met privately with Atlanta Falcons' linebackers coach Ted Monachino following the events at TDECU Stadium. He said the conversation with Monachino went great, who was enamored by Anenih's performance and speed off the ball.

"This means a lot to me," Anenih said. "Since I was a kid, this is what I dreamed about. And it is finally here. All glory to God because my dreams are finally coming true."

The Texans ended Houston's Pro Day by holding a meeting with Anenih's teammate, Marcus Jones.