With a meeting set in Houston on Tuesday, could the Cleveland Browns sway Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson to waive his no-trade clause? And now, what about Matt Ryan's Atlanta Falcons?

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson will spend what seems like his final hours as a member of the Houston Texans taking meetings from several different organizations.

Watson will meet with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday in hopes of persuading the Pro Bowl quarterback to waive his no-trade clause in their favor. And now comes word from ESPN that the Atlanta Falcons - Watson's hometown team - are also entering the chase.

Monday evening, Watson met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in Houston. The Panthers and Saints remain serious contenders to acquire Watson.

But do the Browns have a realistic chance to land Watson?

And do the Falcons?

It can be argued that Browns are one of a few teams that can give Watson a chance to win now.

The Browns finished the 2021 campaign with the league's fifth-best defense, led by defensive end Myles Garrett. On offense, Watson could lead a revamp offensive scheme that acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday and a Browns' rushing attack that features Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

It can be argued that Atlanta is not as close to true contention - but Watson could change that.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio has placed an asking price of three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital and players for Watson.

The Browns currently hold the No. 13 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which would give the Texans two top-15 picks. But more notably, the Texans could have two options at quarterback who could be the heir apparent to Watson.

A trade package from the Browns could include Baker Mayfield. In his first four seasons in Cleveland, Mayfield has thrown for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns while completing 61.6 of his pass attempts.

What would the Falcons do with former MVP Ryan? That's a complication, obviously.

Watson, 26, missed the entire 2021 campaign due to off-field legal troubles and an unfulfilled trade request. During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.