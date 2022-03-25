QB Deshaun Watson Reveals Reason For Joining Browns

Former Texans' QB Deshaun Watson shocked everyone with his decision to join the Cleveland Browns. But the star quarterback said his contract had nothing to do with his decision.

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns introduced Deshaun Watson as their new starting quarterback Friday afternoon. The Browns spent the majority of the 30-minute press conference defending their acquisition of Watson — who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

But outside of the legal woes, three other teams wished they were the franchise introducing Watson.

Before waiving his no-trade clause to join the Browns on March 18, the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints met with Watson in hopes of landing the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback.

The former quarterback of the Houston Texans cited football reasons for his decision to join the Browns. Not the five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract Watson received from Cleveland.

"For me, I knew Cleveland was the best situation from a football standpoint, family and community atmosphere," Watson said. "Once I got to meet these guys [Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski], there was a connection. I knew this was the perfect situation for me to get a fresh start and to win some Super Bowls."

The Browns were the first of four teams to be ruled out of the running for Watson. Per Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam, Watson originally rejected Cleveland due to the weather and being far away from his family in Gainesville, GA.

The Falcons were the leading candidate to land Watson given his desire to be closer to home and play in warm weather.

"I did not know about the contract until I told my agent that I wanted to be a Cleveland Brown," Watson said. "That was secondary. I necessarily did not turn them down. The media was rushing me to make a decision. And I wasn't comfortable making a decision [at the moment]."

Teams in the running for Watson shifted to their contingency plan once the Browns acquired the star quarterback. The Saints signed Jameis Winston to a two-year contract while Sam Darnold will likely remain the starting quarterback for the Panthers.

The most significant ramification took place in Atlanta. Their failed pursuit led to the Falcons trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and signing Marcus Mariota Monday afternoon.

As for Watson's former team in Houston, the Texans are optimistic that Davis Mills can fill the void under center. But the Texans could still add a quarterback via free agency or the draft.

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign. Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in 2017. In 54 career games played, Watson threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.