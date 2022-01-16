Trading Deshaun Watson: Why Can't the Texans Hurry Up?

There is not “any more clarity today than there was here previously,'' Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio teaches us regarding Deshaun Watson's future with the team.

"A watched pot never boils,'' Benjamin Franklin taught us in 1785.

"You Can't Hurry Love,'' The Supremes taught us in 1966.

And in 2021 and 2022 and hopefully not too much longer?

Watson could be traded before the new league year begins on March 16, as per his wishes and the wishes of some of the power-brokers inside this organization who are convinced that his legal entanglements are the result of behavior that is somewhere between "criminal'' and "distasteful.''

But the McNair family has empowered Caserio to make the big call, as he did with the dismissal of one-and-done coach David Culley, as he is doing with the decision about a successor (Jerod Mayo vs. Brian Flores?) and as he will with Watson’s future.

There is no indication that even the hiring of Flores, to whom Watson was attracted when the former was the Miami Dolphins coach, fixes the embattled QB's relationship with an ownership group he believes disrespected him. (Sidebar: The Dolphins pre-deadline interest in Watson was real, and no amount of owner's denials from Miami or water-carrying from Bristol changes that.)

There is, however, an obligation on Caserio to check under that rock.

“We’re going to work through it,'' the GM said. "And ultimately we’re going to do what we feel is best for the organization.”

Obviously. And what the Texans have essentially decided here is that three first-round picks in exchange for Watson is what's best for the organization, though that is a goal made more difficult by Watson's unwillingness to settle with the accusers involved in the 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

At the same time, maybe Watson's veto-power wish list will be forced to expand with Miami now an unlikely bidder. Washington is talking openly about the idea. The Giants (with a Flores hire) made sense as well.

Assuming he's not destined to go prison - which would sort of screw up his next team's grand plans - Watson is an elite talent and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Football fans, though probably not Texans fans, will someday love to watch him play.

But you can't hurry love. And watching isn't making it happen faster. Only Nick Caserio - and maybe Watson's legal team - can do that.