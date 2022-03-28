'There is Finality': Coach Lovie Smith on Texans Life after Deshaun Watson Trade

"There is finality. We have moved on. Deshaun has moved on.'' - Lovie Smith

PALM BEACH, Fla. - "There is finality. We have moved on. Deshaun has moved on.''

And with those early Monday remarks here at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith would like to put the twisted Deshaun Watson saga behind him.

Of course, things don't usually work quite that way.

Troy Taormina-USA Today Deshaun Watson John Glaser-USA Today Deshaun Watson and Bill O'Brien Kirby Lee-USA Today Deshaun Watson

Watson, who on Friday addressed the media for the first time as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, wants the same thing. He spent the bulk of his introductory press conference Friday afternoon proclaiming his innocence — as he continues to face 22 active civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

And the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback did take a moment to address what went wrong in Houston, four months after signing a max contract in September.

"Both of us were going in different directions," Watson said. "For me to be able to accomplish all of the things I wanted to do, it was time for us to part ways. I know the contract was given to me that summer. But I was honest and straightforward with the organization. They were honest with me. And we came to the conclusion that departing was the best situation."

Troy Taormina-USA Today Deshaun Watson John Glaser-USA Today Deshaun Watson and Bill O'Brien Kirby Lee-USA Today Deshaun Watson

But there is still a matter of the things not accomplished while he was here. And the matter of how ownership somehow botched what was a good relationship. And the matter of the steady decline of the team in recent years, as the Texans went 4-12 during Watson's final campaign while actually playing in Houston, that slide taking place one season after the Texans advanced to the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs with a 10-6 record.

Watson demanded a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley. On March 18, Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Browns. Houston received a massive haul of draft picks in exchange for their former franchise quarterback.

"I think everybody just wanted clarity, and we said from the beginning that we’re going to be patient, going to try to be very thoughtful and try to make the right decision for the organization," Caserio said. "We felt it was the right time, so that’s why we went ahead and made the decision that we did. We’re excited about moving forward."

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

Now there is clarity on Watson's existence as a former Texan.

And now there is clarity on what he did and did not accomplish here after the Texans picked Watson with the No. 12 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

And now, according to Lovie Smith, there is more than clarity. There is "finality.''