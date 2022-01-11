Houston Texans Trade of Deshaun Watson: New Opportunities?

When one door opens, to paraphrase the old saying, a bunch of other potential destinations for Deshaun open.

Some parts of the Houston Texans' plan to part ways with Deshaun Watson have not changed.

He wants out. They want him out.

They have set a tentative "target" for before the NFL's 2022 league year - and the start of free agency - begins March 16, while also needing Watson's legal entanglements to get settled between now and then.

They want three first-round picks plus in a trade.

But one thing just changed that in theory works in their favor - and the Miami Dolphins are responsible for the change.

Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, requested a trade last offseason, before the legal issues came crashing down. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline in October, the Texans and Miami Dolphins engaged in what TexansDaily.com sources told us then were "serious trade talks'' that would've given Houston at least three first-round picks.

In the end, the Dolphins wanted Watson's legal issues to be cleared up. Still, the attraction was powerful in large part because Watson wanted to play for head coach Brian Flores.

The fact that Miami just fired him - knowing full-well that it could hurt their chances of Watson accepting a trade there - is telling.

Did the Dolphins say goodbye to Flores knowing it might mean saying goodbye to getting Watson?

That trade can happen, in theory, in the coming months. But if Watson was set on the previous Miami arrangement, this new setup could force him to be more willing to accept other destinations. Potential suitors, including Carolina and Denver, were already likely to get involved in the bidding for the Pro Bowl QB. But would Watson - who previously, for instance, was likely to veto a trade to Philadelphia, Cleveland and elsewhere - be forced to be more open-minded now? The Saints, Seahawks, Steelers and others could be in the market.

When one door opens, to paraphrase the old saying, a bunch of other potential destinations for Deshaun open.