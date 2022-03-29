How QB Jameis Winston Handled Saints' Trade Rumors For Deshaun Watson
HOUSTON — The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are not the only NFC South teams Deshaun Watson burned on his way to the Cleveland Browns.
The New Orleans Saints were in play to land Watson. They held two meetings with the former Houston Texans' quarterback, which included Watson holding a session with Saints' owner Gayle Benson.
The Saints shifted their focus to Watson, but their pursuit left Jameis Winston's future with the franchise uncertain.
Winston was an unrestricted free agent during New Orleans' pursuit of Watson. He always expressed a desire to continue his career with the Saints. But Winston understood the business side of the NFL could have prevented him from returning.
Instead of worrying about the unknown, Winston put his energy into his rehabilitation. Winston sustained a torn ACL and MCL injury during the Saints' Week 8 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans went 5-2 with Winston starting under center in 2021.
"If my knee isn't healthy, then I won't be able to do what I love to do — and that's playing football," Winston said during his media availability on Monday. "Bottom line, this is a business. But I am happy about the way it turned out.
"My main focus was how can we get Terron [Armstead] back. And how we can get the team back together. I was more focused on my teammates other than the stuff I cannot control."
Two days after Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Browns, teams in the running for the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback shifted to their contingency plan.
The Saints signed Winston to a two-year deal worth $28 million. Sam Darnold will likely remain the starting quarterback for the Panthers.
The Falcons' pursuit of Watson ended the 14-year tenure of Matt Ryan. Atlanta traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.