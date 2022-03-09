Russell Wilson Trade Sets Texans Price For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans now have a clear picture on how much Deshaun Watson can bring in trade.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has a trade market. It isn't as large as one once thought, but teams are still high on acquiring his services.

With the Denver Broncos acquiring Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, plus Aaron Rodgers agreeing to terms with the Green Bay Packers, Watson becomes a hot commodity. He will be the biggest QB name available by the time free agency begins.

Friday's hearing with the grand jury ultimately could decide if Watson can be moved before the 2022 NFL Draft. So long as the Harris County district attorney does not press criminal charges against the three-time Pro Bowler, teams are likely going to start coming in with offers.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that at least three teams remain interested in adding Watson. The Carolina Panthers are one. The Washington Commanders are another. A surprise team would be Seattle, who added two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players in the blockbuster Wilson deal .

Wilson is 33. Watson is 26 and will be well-rested by the time Week 1 approaches. If Texans general manager Nick Caserio wanted more of a reason to stand firm at his "three first-round picks minimum" asking price, he gained footing Tuesday afternoon.

"We've talked about (Watson) as a group," Caserio said at NFL Scouting Combine. "We're day to day in terms of handling that. Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly."

Maybe the Seahawks aren't ready to give up on their contending status just yet. Trading away a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient would suggest otherwise, but the numbers still are in their favor.

Seattle enters free agency with over $49 million in cap space following the release of Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner. Seahawks GM John Schneider also added a playmaking tight end in Noah Fant and high-end defensive lineman Shelby Harris in the Denver deal.

The Seahawks have two standouts at receiver in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett under contract. Running back Chris Carson is expected to be ready by Week 1, and several defensive standouts remain signed long-term.

Simply sending the picks acquired in the Wilson deal to Houston would start any trade negotiation. Caserio is going to want more. He has to at this point after seeing what Broncos' GM George Paton was willing to give up for a franchise quarterback in his 30s.

Keep in mind Caserio also has some control. Teams win Super Bowls with elite quarterback play, and when it's time for negotiation, they want top dollar. Rodgers is supposedly set to have a new annual salary of nearly $50 million. The Los Angeles Rams are in talks with Matthew Stafford on a new contract possibly worth up to $45 million.

Watson already has his extension. Plus, with this year’s salary cap expansion to $208 million, $35 million seems to be a bargain deal through 2025.

The Commanders, meanwhile, have roughly $34 million in cap space and may be "a quarterback away" from contention. Rumors have surfaced that for the right target, Washington will part ways with Chase Young, who still has up to three years remaining on his deal.

Washington coach Ron Rivera recently said the team was doing its "due diligence" on every option and is "listening and following what’s going on."

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a quarterback for the first time since 2004 now that Ben Roethlisberger is calling it quits. They have the draft capital, owning three picks in the top 100, but Steelers execs have hinted that the team could find "viable starters" in year's draft.

Carolina has made it clear that the Panthers need better quarterback play. The franchise's aggressive owner, David Tepper, may be willing to do whatever it takes to acquire a franchise quarterback, but does the team have the draft capital?

The Panthers own the No. 6 pick in April's draft. Their next pick won't come until Day 3. Defensively, perhaps Carolina is willing to part with defensive end Brian Burns or safety Jeremy Chinn to sweeten a deal to go along with future picks.

The bottom line is Caserio doesn't need to lower his asking price for Watson. Soon enough, someone is going to pay the price, just like Denver did for Wilson.

The message was made clear across the league Tuesday: Pay for elite talent for elite results. Watson is an elite talent. He's going to command an elite asking price.