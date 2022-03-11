Deshaun Watson Trade to Seattle?: Seahawks 'Front-Runner' For Texans QB

According to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, the Seahawks are in line to add Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- In part due to the outcome set by the grand jury Friday, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could finally be on the move.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that at least three teams are interested in adding Watson. The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks remain in contention. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Bucs, New Orleans Saints and others could also get involved.

Deshaun Watson Steven Ryan / Stringer Deshaun Watson Justin Casterline / Stringer Deshaun Watson

Based on the comments from NFL.com, the consensus around the league is that Watson will be headed to the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks aren't looking to rebuild despite the trade of Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson and release of All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“In talking to friends around the league, the expectation from every single one of them is that when it’s all said and done, Deshaun Watson’s gonna be the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks,” NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. “Now look, there’s obviously the legal hurdles that exist and that’s on its own timeline.

"I haven’t talked to anybody that thinks Pete Carroll is going to take this thing down [the Seahawks] to the studs with (GM) John Schneider and this is going to be a three- or four-year rebuild.

Seattle acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three proven players the Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. Wilson, 33, is also coming off his worst season statistically since being drafted in 2012.

Watson, 26, last played in 2020, but will be coming off his best season since being the No. 12 selection in 2017. Despite the Texans finishing 4-12, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and a passer raiting of 112.4.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has held his ground of "three first-round picks" minimum for Watson. With Wilson going for only a pair, the asking price likely will not change so long as the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is not indicted.

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Troy Taormina-USA Today Deshaun Watson

Seattle, which now own the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, would likely send that selection, along with a 2023 and perhaps 2024 first-round pick in any deal to Houston. The Texans could ask for several mid-round picks as well, meaning that both No. 40 and No. 41 should be on the table.

The Texans currently own nine draft picks but are looking to add more via trades. Caserio said he would be open-minded in listening to offers for the No. 3 pick.

Sources have told TexansDaily.com that Houston is willing to part ways with Laremy Tunsil for the right price. Tunsil, 27, still has two years remaining on his three-year, $66 million extension signed back in 2020.