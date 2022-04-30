Lonnie Out? Texans DB Hints At Departure

Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. has hinted that his time in Texas could soon be up.

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans have made no effort to hide their desire to upgrade at cornerback this year - and this appears to be ruffling some feathers.

"Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough, it’s as simple as that," Smith said in early April.

They began by signing former Philadelphia Eagles starter Steven Nelson to a two-year $9 million deal, before drafting LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall, and safety Jalen Pitre in the second round.

Combine these additions with the re-signing of Desmond King, who performed well at corner last season, and it appears the writing may be on the wall for former second-round pick Lonnie Johnson Jr. - and he knows it.

When asked on Twitter if the reason he's scrubbed his social platforms of Texans content is that he's leaving, he simply responded with a shrugging emoji.

Since then, he's also liked a comment on Twitter that says: "You're getting traded within the next 24 hours bro."

In three seasons with the Texans, Johnson has been moved back and forth from corner to safety. Combine this with the team's struggles as a whole, and having worked under three different defensive coordinators, and it's hardly been a stable platform for him to build off.

Johnson has started 19 of 44 total appearances, racking up three interceptions (all in 2021), 13 defended passes, and 172 tackles. His Pro Football Focus grades have left a lot to be desired, starting at 36 in 2019, jumping to 65.5 in 2020, and dropping to a low of 31.7 last season.

His passer rating allowed has dropped year on year, but he had allowed a career-high 17.3 yards per completion in 2021.

It seems unlikely the Texans would get much more than a late-round pick for Johnson given that he's in the last year of his contract and has yet to hit the heights you'd expect of a second-rounder.

If he isn't traded this year, training camp could be crucial for Johnson's Texans future.