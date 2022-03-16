Skip to main content

Texans Trade Late-Round Pick For New York Jets' LB Blake Cashman

Cashman has started in seven games at linebacker since being drafted by the New York Jets in 2019

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are acquiring New York Jets linebacker Blake Cashman in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Network. Houston owned three sixth-round picks entering the offseason and now will have eight total draft picks.

Cashman, 25, was a fifth-round pick drafted out of Minnesota in 2019, by former Jets' general manager Mike MacCagnan. In three years, the former All Big-Ten linebacker has played in 14 games and recorded 49 total tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. 

Sources have told TexansDaily.com that talks with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has stalled since the start of free agency, thus perhaps leading to the trade for Cashman. Signed to a one-year deal worth a maximum value of $3.25 million that included a $1 million signing bonus, Grugier-Hill led Houston with 108 tackles last season. 

In Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, Grugier-Hill set a franchise single-same record with 19 tackles to go along with one sack and three tackles for losses. His 13 tackles in the first half tied Jamie Sharper for the most tackles in a half in franchise history,

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that the team would be exploring all options at every position. Earlier this offseason, new Texans coach Lovie Smith, along with linebackers coach, Mile Smith, spoke highly of the growth of second-year linebacker Garret Wallow

Late last season, Wallow filled in as a part-time starter. He recorded 23 total tackles, including a team-high 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. 

The addition of Cashman marks the sixth defensive signing of the Texans' offseason. Houston agreed to a terms with safety Terrence Brooks on Monday, and defensive tackle Maliek Collinslinebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, and cornerback Desmond King on Tuesday.

The Texans also elected to re-sign linebacker Christian Kirksey on a two-year deal worth up to $10.5 million. 

