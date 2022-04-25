Trade Repercussions: Texans Emphasizing Undrafted Free Agents?

After trading their seventh-round pick to the Patriots, will the Texans place a hefty emphasis on undrafted free agents after the draft?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made their first significant trade ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft.

Monday afternoon, the Texans sent one sixth-round selection (No. 183) and a seventh-round pick (No. 245) to the New England Patriots in exchange for a fifth-rounder (No. 170) — as first reported by ESPN.

Barring more significant trades, Houston will conclude the 2022 NFL Draft following its selection at pick No. 207. But missing out on the seventh round does not indicate the Texans are overlooking prospects who fall under the radar.

General manager Nick Caserio could land several underrated prospects in free agency after giving up Houston's lone seventh-round selection. And it's a process Caserio began at the start of the draft season.

"There are several players who are not going to get drafted and there are going to end up being some pretty good players," Caserio said Thursday. "This goes back to this process, there is no exact science. If the undrafted player is better than the third-round pick — so be it. Something happened with that third-round pick that didn’t work. But if that player is better than the other player, that’s the way it goes."

The Texans struck gold in free agency following the 2009 NFL Draft with the acquisition of running back Arian Foster. He established himself as one of the greatest undrafted players in league history by becoming a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

While in New England, Caserio became enamored by undrafted free agents due to the emergence of Austin Ekeler and J.C. Jackson.

Jackson is the latest undrafted prospect to find his niche in the NFL. After helping the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII as a rookie, Jackson signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million to join the Los Angeles Chargers in March.

Jackson, who went undrafted in 2018, is now one of the league's highest paid cornerbacks in 2022.