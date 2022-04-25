Skip to main content

Trade Repercussions: Texans Emphasizing Undrafted Free Agents?

After trading their seventh-round pick to the Patriots, will the Texans place a hefty emphasis on undrafted free agents after the draft?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made their first significant trade ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft. 

Monday afternoon, the Texans sent one sixth-round selection (No. 183) and a seventh-round pick (No. 245) to the New England Patriots in exchange for a fifth-rounder (No. 170) — as first reported by ESPN

Barring more significant trades, Houston will conclude the 2022 NFL Draft following its selection at pick No. 207. But missing out on the seventh round does not indicate the Texans are overlooking prospects who fall under the radar.  

General manager Nick Caserio could land several underrated prospects in free agency after giving up Houston's lone seventh-round selection. And it's a process Caserio began at the start of the draft season.

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

"There are several players who are not going to get drafted and there are going to end up being some pretty good players," Caserio said Thursday. "This goes back to this process, there is no exact science. If the undrafted player is better than the third-round pick — so be it. Something happened with that third-round pick that didn’t work. But if that player is better than the other player, that’s the way it goes."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16929552
Play

Texans Draft: Houston Swaps Selections With 'Friend' Bill Belichick's Patriots

The Texans now will have at least one pick in each of the first six rounds following a trade with New England

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NFL
Play

Texans Move Up, Swap Draft Picks With Patriots

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

By Texans Daily Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Garrett Wilson
Play

Texans Trading Up In NFL Draft For WR, Predicts Peter King

The veteran NFL reporter suggests Houston GM Nick Caserio has his sights set on Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Texans struck gold in free agency following the 2009 NFL Draft with the acquisition of running back Arian Foster. He established himself as one of the greatest undrafted players in league history by becoming a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. 

Arian Foster

Arian Foster

Brian Urlacher, Arian Foster

Arian Foster

Lance Briggs, Arian Foster

Arian Foster

While in New England, Caserio became enamored by undrafted free agents due to the emergence of Austin Ekeler and J.C. Jackson. 

Jackson is the latest undrafted prospect to find his niche in the NFL. After helping the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII as a rookie, Jackson signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million to join the Los Angeles Chargers in March. 

Jackson, who went undrafted in 2018, is now one of the league's highest paid cornerbacks in 2022. 

USATSI_16929552
News

Texans Draft: Houston Swaps Selections With 'Friend' Bill Belichick's Patriots

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Move Up, Swap Draft Picks With Patriots

By Texans Daily Staff3 hours ago
Garrett Wilson
News

Texans Trading Up In NFL Draft For WR, Predicts Peter King

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
USATSI_17809177_168388359_lowres
News

Patrick Mahomes' Advice To NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma: Texans Prospect?

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
Black 3
News

Texans Draft: Should Houston Draft Hybrid RB Raheem Blackshear?

By Coty M. Davis6 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Top Target: Who Should Houston Draft At No. 3

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
Ickey Ekwonu
News

Fixing 'Lousy': Texans to Draft Ikem Ekwonu at 3, Predicts Peter King

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
News

Texans Add Some Sauce In Latest Mock Draft

By Anthony WoodApr 24, 2022