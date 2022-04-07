Texans Trade Rumors: Teams Calling About WR Brandin Cooks

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made their most significant trade of the offseason by sending Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Nearly one month later, the Texans could jettison another top talent in receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks is entering the final year of his contract, and his future with the organization appears doubtful. Texans general manager Nick Caserio understands Cooks' importance both on and off the field.

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans likely will not trade their leading receiver before the NFL Draft. But if that changes, the Texans are asking for a second-round pick.

The Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have reached out to the Texans to inquire about Cooks, per Yahoo Sports.

The Dallas receiving corps took a hit at the start of the offseason by dealing Amari Cooper to the Browns. In exchange, the Cowboys received a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks in the draft.

The Jets and the Packers are both in need of a No. 1 receiver. New York didn't land Tyreek Hill, while Green Bay failed to retain Davante Adams.

Cooks does have an appreciation for the Texans. Houston gave Cooks stability after bouncing around the league. The Texans acquired Cooks in March of 2020 from the Los Angeles Rams. The trade was the third in five years involving Cooks.

But despite the constant moving, Cooks has remained productive. Cooks has appeared in 31 out of a possible 33 games since joining the Texans. He's recorded 2,187 yards on 171 catches and a dozen touchdowns with Houston. Cooks has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in six of his eight seasons.