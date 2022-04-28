Trade Talk: '50-60% Chance' Texans Pick 13th

According to a report, there's a good chance the Houston Texans deal their second first-round pick.

Trade talk continues to heat up as the first round of the NFL Draft draws ever closer, and the Houston Texans remain a central figure.

General manager Nick Caserio has been vocal about his willingness to trade either of the team's first-round selections (Nos. 3 and 13). This isn't a smoke screen, with Matt Miller stating: "Panthers, Eagles, Vikings and Texans (are) expected to be active with trade attempts."

This wouldn't be Caserio's first trade this year, having moved up to the fifth round via a deal with the New England Patriots last week.

So where should fans expect to see their Texans selecting? Well, according to NFL reporter Jim Trotter, the third overall pick is almost a certainty, but from there it's anybody's guess.

According to Trotter, Caserio said there is a "99% chance" the Texans keep their third pick and a “maybe 50-60% chance” they remain at No. 15. Caserio has talked to six-eight teams and is would consider trading up or down depending on the players available.

The Texans do have the 37th overall pick this year, and two first-rounders next year should they decide to trade up. Keep an eye on the instate rival Dallas Cowboys, who are reportedly "desperate" to trade up from No. 24.

As it stands, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is the betting favorite to go third overall with +150 odds, followed by N.C. State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu. The Texans are +100 to go for a defensive back at third overall.