Texans Trade For Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen Off After Failed Physical

Adam Shaheen will not play for the Texans after failing his physical.

HOUSTON -- If the Houston Texans are still looking to add a tight end, it won't be coming in the form of Miami Dolphins' Adam Shaheen. 

According to league reports, Shaheen failed his physical and will head back to Miami. The Texans initially traded for the 27-year-old in a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. 

“The tight end position we feel like we need more bodies and more guys that -- we have some move guys, but we're looking for some kind of wise, in-line tight ends that can also catch the ball a little bit, too, and we feel like Adam (Shaheen) will give us that," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday of the trade. "We know a little bit about him, and he was available." 

Drafted by the Chicago Bears out of Ashland University in 2017, Shaheen has been known for his blocking skills. The 6-7 tight end has often been a mismatch nightmare against defensive ends in terms of run blocking.

Shaheen was traded to Miami in 2020 for a conditional seventh-round pick. From there, he'd record 12 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns under coach Brian Flores' direction. In 2021, Shaheen finished with 12 catches for 110 yards.

Shaheen has recorded 50 catches for 509 yards and seven touchdowns in his career. A corresponding move by Houston has not been announced as of this time. 

The Texans are expected to utilize the tight end position largely due to the offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's personnel. Pharaoh Brown and second-year standout Brevin Jordan have come on strong since the start of training camp, but the depth behind the two is limited. 

Smith said rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano has been dealing with a lingering injury throughout camp and has been limited since returning to practice. The Texans blocking tight end Antony Auclair has been out since the first practice after suffering a foot injury. 

Auclair and Quitoriano's status for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts remains questionable. 

