HOUSTON — The Houston Texans held Day 2 of their 2022 Training Camp practice Saturday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center.

In front of a sold-out crowd, the Texans debuted their Battle Red helmets for the first time. Coach Lovie Smith said the helmets were a chance for the Texans to add some flavor to their practice.

"I think they are pretty cool," Justin Britt said following practice. "I wish we could wear them more than once. It makes me interested in seeing if we can get a white one, too. The more the better. It's definitely a really cool change up."

Derek Stingley Jr. appears in 11-on-11 reps

Smith announced on Friday that rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. is a part of a ramp-up plan to open his first professional training camp. Saturday morning, Stingley had the opportunity to participate in his first 11-on-11 drills.

Stingley only appeared in a few snaps, where he took the helm as a situational defensive back. There were no pass deflections nor interceptions for Stingley, as quarterback Davis Mills did not attempt a pass in his direction.

His 11-on-11 appearance was another small step towards the Texans having their top drafted rookie ready come Week 1 of the 2022 campaign. Friday morning, Stingley's day was over following a few reps during seven-on-seven drills on Day 1 of training camp.

Stingley sustained a Lisfranc injury in September and underwent surgery on his injured foot. The procedure prematurely ended his final collegiate season at LSU, where he played three games during the 2021 campaign.

Jonathan Greenard made his first training camp appearance

The Texans have several players on a ramp-up schedule outside of Stingley. One of which is third-year defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard was absent during Day 1 of camp but made his return to the field on Saturday. He participated in both seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills. The foot injury that forced Greenard to miss nearly all of the Texans' off-season workout programs appears to have no lingering effects on his movement.

Smith believes Greenard is on the verge of a breakout season after recording 8.0 sacks during an injury-plagued year.

Charlie Heck getting reps at left tackle

Last year during training camp, the Texans experimented with the idea of having Tytus Howard at left guard. Houston's offensive line production declined with Howard out of position. But the Texans may have better luck with third-year offensive lineman Charlie Heck.

For the second consecutive day, Heck spent most of training camp practice playing behind Pro-Bowl Laremy Tunsil as a reserve left tackle. Heck has looked great coming off the line of scrimmage quick enough to pick up the pass rush.

There was a brief moment during practice where Heck got into a minor back-and-forth with defensive lineman Demone Harris. Heck recorded a hard block on Harris during an 11-on-11 play, which resulted in Harris falling to the ground.

In 15 games played for the Texans last season, Heck appeared in 822 snaps at right tackle.

Davion Davis and Johnny Johnson III making a name for themselves

With John Metchie III and Phillip Dorsett out, wide receivers Davion Davis and Johnny Johnson III are taking advantage of the opportunities during practice. For the second day in a row, both Davis and Johnson made a pair of impressive catches during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills.

Justin Britt back from injury

Justin Britt was back at center for the Texans on Saturday, and Houston's offensive line looked better than their play Friday morning.