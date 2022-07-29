Skip to main content

'He's on Schedule': Texans Lovie Smith Gives Promising Update on Rookie CB Stingley

Lovie Smith is expecting Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to be active Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

HOUSTON -- Besides second-year quarterback Davis Mills, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will likely be the most talked-about player for the Houston Texans during training camp. And while he still is recovering from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, first-year coach Lovie Smith isn't expecting the first-round defensive back to be sidelined during the regular season. 

"Whenever a player is coming out with a major injury, this ramp-up period, that's what it's for. We're going to ease him into it," Smith said Friday after training camp. "He's healthy, seeing him run around. We had him doing a few plays... So he's on schedule."

Drafted third overall in April, Stingley was considered one of the class's top defensive prospects. Following an All-American 2019 freshman season, many expected the 6-foot corner to be a lock as a top-five selection. 

Injuries hampered Stingley's production since LSU's national championship season, limiting him to 10 games in two years. During OTAs and minicamp, Stingley was limited in reps, often only working individual drills rather than drives on the perimeter. 

Smith said that Stingley would slowly be acclimated to a bigger role in the coming week. According to new cornerback Steven Nelson, his presence has been felt in coverage even in a limited capacity. 

"He wasn't healthy during OTAs, but he's been making plays," Nelson said. "He got an interception [in practice] yesterday. It's great stuff." 

The hope is that Stingley and Nelson will work together as a tandem to limit the big plays in coverage. Last season, Houston's secondary ranked 23rd in pass defense but finished top 10 in takeaways with 25. 

During his freshman season, Stingley led LSU with six interceptions. For his career, he recorded 20 pass deflections with 73 total tackles. 

"Stingley's got that demeanor," receiver Brandin Cooks said. "He reminds me of a guy that I played with. Not going to say any names, but that guy was special. Quiet guy, come out here and he's about business."

