"He'll Be Missed": Texans Remember Former Team Exec Jamey Rootes
HOUSTON -- After two decades of working together inside the walls of NRG Stadium Stadium, Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair didn’t just address the passing of former team president Jamey Rootes.
McNair spoke of the loss of his friend.
“It’s a sad day for us here at the Texans,” McNair said Tuesday. “We’re really heartbroken. The loss of our friend, Jamey Rootes, our 20-year-old friendship. Jamey led the Houston Texans business department at a very high level for two decades. He was also really involved with Houston and giving back, and one of his favorites was United Way. So, he’ll be missed by his Texans family.”
Rootes, who also served as team president for the Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer, was hired by late owner, Bob McNair, as the team’s first president. Rootes, a Clemson graduate, had worked in establishing a franchise before, helping start the Crew in 1994.
Under Rootes’ guidance, the Texans recorded 185 consecutive sellouts games and countless awards for the Texans Foundation. During his tenure, Rootes helped the team's foundation raise more than $36 million in donations.
Rootes was influential in both the Texans and former defensive end J.J. Watt’s efforts to give during the Hurricane Harvey aftermath in 2017. The franchise partnered with United Way to raise more than $50 million for relief efforts.
Rootes' contributions to Houston and the Texans won't soon be forgotten.
“He’ll be missed by the Houston community, and our sincere condolences go to his family — his wife, Melissa, his kids — as we all work through a difficult time,” McNair said.
The Texans close out the preseason on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
