Why Texans Laremy Tunsil's 'Dog" Mentality Could be X-Factor to Offensive Success

HOUSTON -- What does Laremy Tunsil think of Houston Texans' second-year quarterback Davis Mills? One word is all he needs.

"Dog," the Pro Bowl left tackle said with a smile.

Ok, well what about rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green?

"Dog," Tunsil said.

Fine, what does he think of new running back Dameon Pierce and his animal-style of running?

"Dog."

Tunsil speaks very little, but his words carry perhaps the biggest weight on the team. His health also is a major factor in Houston's success in 2022.

The Texans need Tunsil to remain healthy for a full 17-game schedule if they hope to double their win total from a season ago. More importantly, Houston is trying to see if it has a future with Mills commanding the huddle.

Last season, Tunsil played four games with Mills before suffering a season-ending thumb injury. In the four appearances Mills made, things didn't go according to plan.

Mills found his footing in his second stint as the team's starter. By then, Tunsil was already rehabbing his hand and prepping for the 2022 season. That said, he kept a close eye on the rookie passer.

As for Mills, he knew what kind of talent Tunsil was the second he took first-team reps with the offense.

"When he's playing at his best, he's a top one, if not top three tackle in the league,” Mills said. "It's definitely exciting dropping back knowing your backside is covered.”

On paper, perhaps Tunsil is the team's most valuable player. Houston's offensive line allowed 44 total sacks in 2021, 31 of which came when Mills led the offense. The run blocking was atrocious at best as Houston finished dead last in rushing, averaging 3.4 yards per play.

Tunsil alone won't be able to fix the woes in the trenches, but he provides stability as perhaps the most important position on the offensive line. He also sets the tone on how the remaining four spots will fill out for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

“There's a reason we pay him more than anybody else on our football team,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “He's not a good player, he's a special player, a special man, his presence around.”

Tunsil is fully healthy once more. Although the words are few and far between, his smile tells a bigger story. One of excitement and optimism, something that was missing the previous two years at NRG Stadium.

The offense seems to follow a similar notion to Tunsil's expressions; upbeat. Under the direction of Pep Hamilton, the franchise left tackle thinks the ground game is "going to get rolling" sooner rather than later.

Self-evaluation is critical for any player to progress after a rocky season. When fully healthy, Mills' statement of Tunsil being a top-three left tackle in the league could be argued factual.

But how does Tunsil view himself?

"Dog," Tunsil said.

Did you think he would say something else?

