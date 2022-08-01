Texans Training Camp Day 3 Notebook: Other Receivers Showing Promise in Passing Game

HOUSTON -- Give Brandin Cooks the ball and watch him work. Anyone who has watched the Houston Texans over the past two years understands that he is the team's best weapon.

Cooks, who signed a two-year extension this offseason, still will see his reps when the regular season begins. The Texans, however, are looking for other role players to step up and help second-year quarterback Davis Mills reach his full potential.

On Monday, several pass-catchers showed glimpses of their ability to work with the first-team offense. And no, it wasn't just second-year receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan winning across the middle.

"They're getting better," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Monday after practice. "If you come out every day, they have an excellent coach coaching them up, and they'll pick their moments of course to make plays. You notice them. That, of course, is a good thing. We've noticed quite a few good things they've done.”

Second-year receiver Jalen Camp has been the most consistent of the "other" receivers through the first week. During seven-on-seven drills, the former Georgia Tech star made four consecutive catches, including one on a seam route down the sideline that would have been a touchdown during a live game.

Chad Beebe, who signed with the team following the season-ending injury to DaeSean Hamilton, made the catch of the day during seven-on-seven drills. With cornerback Fabian Moreau blanketing him, Beebe hauled in a pass from Kyle Allen while falling in the process. The two later connected on a wheel route during two-minute drills for a 30-plus yard touchdown.

Collins and Jordan also continue to build off their rookie campaigns. During the two-minute drill, Collins beat safety Jonathan Owens on a post corner route for a gain of 20 yards. During team drills, Jordan made a one-handed catch against safety Eric Murray. He also scored a pair of touchdowns inside the red zone.

"Those are two guys that need to be productive for us this coming year," Smith said. "I know they can be. They're both talented athletes. It's left up to us to get them involved. Good to see them step up a little bit today.”

During the offseason, Mills and several other Texans' receivers traveled up to Oregon to work on route concepts and timing. They rented an AirBnB, went out on the lake and spent hours paddleboarding. Instead of just building consistency, Mills believes they built chemistry away from the football field.

Cooks finished last season with 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. Collins was the only receiver to tally more than 30 catches and 400 receiving yards. Jordan, who became a red zone factor in the second half of the year, was one of three players to finish with three or more touchdowns.

For rookies on a rebuilding roster, those numbers are manageable. That won't be the case in Year 2, but Mills isn't concerned entering the second week of practice.

"We've definitely developed chemistry, and he's going to be dangerous," Mills said of Collins. "When we're on the same page and how we are on the same page, I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him.”

Pierce Pushing For RB1 Reps

After posting a league-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2021, the Texans are trying everything in their power to upgrade the run game. So far, fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce has been the team's most consistent rusher throughout practice.

Pierce isn't known for his speed but rather for his strength. At Florida, he often was the offense's focal point in the red zone, scoring 11 of his 13 touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line.

During team drills, Pierce made two stellar cutbacks to evade the defender behind the line of scrimmage. Veteran running back Rex Burkhead said that Pierce has been attentive in correcting mistakes the first time. Most rookies ask about the bigger issues to their game, but Burkhead said Peirce is focusing on the minor errors that could make or break his role on offense.

"When you're asking some small details on routes and just run techniques or whatever, that's when you know someone is really locking in and picking it up quickly,” Burkhead said.

Stingley Working Up

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. continues to see his rep count expand each day. Initially limited to individual drills and seven-on-seven, the first-round pick participated in every activity Monday except for the two-minute drill at the end of practice.

Stingley is still recovering from a Lisfranc foot injury suffered during his final season at LSU. He is expected to play Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, and the team seems to feel more content with his progression in practice. During Smith's press conference, Stingley and Cooks worked off to the side doing one-on-one drills.

Cooks has often been considered a top-20 receiver in the game. Houston hopes Stingley will be its version of Jalen Ramsey, so any rep against a six-time 1,000-yard receiver is essential to his growth.

"He's getting all of the work," Smith said. "He'll continue to get better. Every day, every rep he goes against Brandin Cooks will make him a better player. Simple as that.”

Extra points

- Smith elected not to comment on former Texans QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. When asked for his thoughts, he told reporters his focus was on the "91 guys occupying his time" in practice.

- Veteran defensive lineman Mario Addison continues to make plays. During team drills, the former Buffalo Bills star made two tackles behind the line of scrimmage and recorded what would have been a sack against Mills. Addison and fellow Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes have worked in reps with the first-team defense, along with third-year pro-Jonathan Greenard.

- Rookie Jalen Pitre continues to work first-team defense at safety, but Owens also has seen the most reps with the first team. He worked with what is considered to be the starting secondary during seven-on-seven and two-minute drills, recording two pass breakups. Smith has been high on his development since last season.

- Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano (knee) has been cleared to practice starting Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Texans have released quarterback Kevin Hogan.

