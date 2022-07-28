Texans Training Camp Preview: Will Costly New Offensive Line Pay Off?

The Houston Texans' offensive line has been a rotating door over the past few years, and 2022 is no different.

This lack of consistency and high-end talent in the trenches has meant that over the last three seasons, Houston's offense has allowed 143 sacks while ranking in the bottom two for rushing yards in both of the last two years.

In fact, just three of Houston's current linemen were on the roster in 2019, and none were here before.

But, with a significant amount invested in the line this year, hopefully, come training camp the Texans can begin to put these troubles behind them in order to allow the new-look run game and sophomore quarterback Davis Mills to thrive.

Guard: Kenyon Green

Drafted 15th overall this year, Green arrives with an impressive reputation from Texas A&M.

One of the highest ranked linemen in this year's draft, Green projects as a starting right guard opposite fellow newcomer A.J. Cann.

A Texas native, Green made 35 appearances for the Aggies in three years and brings versatility with experience across the offensive line. At 6-4, 323 pounds, this big man fills a big need for the Texans.

Guard: A.J. Cann

From one guard to another, Cann signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Texans this offseason. The 30-year-old was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, following which he made 95 appearances during his seven seasons in Florida.

Cann followed offensive line coach George Warhop to the Texans from Jacksonville, meaning that in theory he should be well versed in Warhop's scheme and can slide right in at left guard.

Tackle: Tytus Howard

Howard returns for his fourth season with the Texans looking to prove a point.

Moved to guard last season, it was obvious to everyone except the Texans' coaching staff at the time that tackle was Howard's strongest position - not that he was ever one to complain.

But when given the opportunity to play left tackle due to injuries last year, Howard showed exactly why he should be on the outside - grading out as "PFF's highest-graded pass-blocking tackle among the four weeks he started at left tackle with a grade of 89.9," per the Texans.

Now with Cann and Green in the building, it looks all but certain that Howard will be moved back to right tackle where he belongs. And with some competent blockers to lineup alongside, including returning center Justin Britt, the hope is this former PFWA All-Rookie can return to his best on an improving line, opposite former Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil who returns from injury.