Ranking Rookies: Who’s Most Important to Texans Success?

With a rebuilding roster, the Texans have several prospects that could find their way into starting roles Week 1

HOUSTON -- Rookies often are eased into starting roles throughout their first professional season. Of course, some advance quicker than others and find themselves running with the first-team offense by the end of training camp.

The Houston Texans could elect to play their rookies early in hopes of building a foundation. Then again, general manager Nick Caserio has preached that the 2022 class is an "investment for the future," meaning their leashes are perhaps longer than veterans on the bubble.

Houston drafted nine players this spring. Several prospects have already begun working drills with the first-team units while others are recovering from offseason injuries. By Week 1, several first-year players will have a specific role. Others likely are starting due to draft location or lack of depth.

Which Texans rookie is the x-factor to the team's success this fall? Here are TexansDaily.com rankings of every rookie in terms of importance entering training camp.

Note: Only drafted players will be featured

9. OT Austin Deculus

Deculus is a sixth-round pick with the potential to provide depth early in his career. Coming from LSU, he's one of the more experienced prospects after starting 46 games, but there's still room for development, especially as a run blocker.

8. DL Thomas Booker

Booker likely is fighting for second-team reps with Ross Blacklock and undrafted rookie Damion Daniels. He's a bit of a tweener-type due to his run-stopping ability, but he needs work as a pass rusher in terms of sacks. Expect him to make the roster, but he'll likely see action on run-heavy formations only.

7. TE Teagan Quitoriano

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is looking to have a more balanced approach in the run game after the team finished dead last in rushing. This means his offense will often feature two tight-end formations with one option being predominantly a blocker. Quitoriano was predominantly used as a run blocker for the Beavers' offense but was an effective red-zone target.

6. WR John Metchie III

The next six names are neck-and-neck in terms of importance, but Metchie's initial status for the start of the year knocks him down the list. The second-rounder is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. He will also be behind in reps after missing all OTAs and minicamp.

The Alabama alum is essential to the team's future success, but Houston has Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins and others to carry the load at the start of the year while he returns to full form.

5. LB Christian Harris

Harris has benefitted from other linebackers being injured this summer by working with the first-team defense. He's adjusted to life in Smith's zone-heavy formation at both outside linebacker spots and very well could sneak his way into a starting role.

Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey likely are starting in two spots. Second-year linebacker Garret Wallow might also have a slight edge over entering camp after being praised by the coaching staff and Caserio for his development this offseason.

5. OL Kenyon Green

Similar to Metchie, Green was sidelined at OTAs and minicamp due to a knee injury. Texans coach Lovie Smith said he should be ready to go for training camp, but that doesn't mean he'll start right away.

The Texans currently have Max Scharping, Justin McCray and A.J. Cann all fighting for first-team reps. By midseason, Green should be a starter, but if he isn't cracking the lineup in Week 1, it's likely because he's still adjusting to NFL speed.

3. CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Breath and put down the pitchforks. Stingley is going to be the x-factor of the class long-term. In Year 1, it's all about getting back to his 2019 All-American form. Injuries have delayed his progression, but the 6-foot corner might be the best prospect at the position since Jalen Ramsey in 2016. Caserio and Smith won't risk any setbacks toward Stingley's health in Year 1.

The hope is that Stingley will be ready to start Week 1. If not, Houston has options with Desmond King, Steven Nelson and Fabian Moreau to hold down the fort until the LSU product is fully healed.

2. RB Dameon Pierce

If Hamilton is looking to run the ball, the Texans will need a feature back. Marlon Mack is going to see a bulk of the reps due to experience, but Pierce should carve out a role for himself early. Although coming from a back-by-committee setup, the fourth-rounder was one of college football's top red-zone rushers, scoring 11 of his 13 touchdowns from inside the 20.

Keeping drives alive is huge for Houston in 2022. Pierce should see plenty of reps on third down and short-yardage situations to begin his career.

1. S Jalen Pitre

In Smith's defense, safeties have to be aggressive tacklers while also showing adaptability in coverage. At the Senior Bowl, Pitre proved that he's more than a hybrid linebacker with run-first mentality. In minicamp, the Baylor product was the team's most consistent defensive back on the field regardless of age or veteranship.

Smith has praised Pitre's development and has him working exclusively with the first-team defense. Although he's still learning the ins and outs of coverage, the versatile defensive back is likely going to start Week 1. Entering training camp, he's the only rookie that has earned that status.