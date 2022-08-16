Band Of Bros: David Quessenberry's Brothers Look To Make Texans Active Roster

HOUSTON – Even before he donned the Steel Blue uniform, Scott Quessenberry was thankful for the Houston Texans. More specifically, he's thankful for the city of Houston.

Quessenberry, the younger brother of former Texans offensive tackle David Quessenberry, can remember when news broke of his brother’s ailment. David had been diagnosed with Lymphoma and was transferred to the Non-Football Illness during the 2014 season.

After undergoing treatment, David Quessenberry returned to football with the Texans in 2016, eventually working his way onto the team’s active roster. Three years after being initially diagnosed, David made his professional debut, playing in two games during the 2017 season.

“He truly is a survivor,” Scott Quessenberry said of David. “We're thankful for it every day.”

Football and Houston are synonymous to the Quessenberry clan. Scott, a former fifth-round pick who began his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, looks to crack the 53-man roster as an interior offensive lineman.

Fellow brother Paul Quessenberry, a former United States Marine Corps member and current Texans fullback, also looks to carve out a role before Sept. 11’s kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2022 season marks the first time any of the Quessenberry brothers have played on the same team since high school. Scott Quessenberry said age never stopped the trio from making everything a competition growing up in La Jolla, Calif.

“[It] didn't matter if it was putting the tables away from Thanksgiving dinner, or shooting hoops in the backyard,” Scott Quessenberry chuckled. “[It was] extremely competitive for sure.”

Both Quessenberry brothers have a viable shot at making the team this upcoming season. Scott Quessenberry has worked all three interior positions under new offensive line coach George Warhop. According to Scott, versatility is a key trait for those who aren’t on the first-team offense.

"If you're playing well or you're doing the right things, he's going to tell you," Scott Quesseberry said of Warhop. "If you're not, he's also going to tell you. He's going to tell you if you need to pick it up or keep doing what you're doing, this that or the other. Working with Hop has been great.”

As for Paul Quessenberry, the Texans are expected to keep a fullback on the roster for their heavy-run formations under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. He continues to fight for reps against former Denver Broncos starter Andy Janovich.

“He breathes, eats, sleeps fullback,” Scott said of his brother “That's [just] him.”

Should the brothers make the active roster, they would join a small fraternity of family members playing on the same team. Three of the more iconic duos teaming up in recent memory include twins Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks, and Derek and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Derek and T.J.’s brother, J.J., is arguably the biggest name in the Texans’ history. During his 10-year stay in Houston, J.J. Watt became a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time first-team All-Pro and was named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

David, now a member of the Buffalo Bills, left an impact in Houston thanks to his battle with Lymphoma. Both Paul and Scott remember their brother’s uphill climb to return to football and are constantly driven to follow in his footsteps.

“No day is going to be worse than the days he's gone through,” Scott Quessenberry said. “So every day you get up healthy is a blessing and get to come out here and play football.”

The Texans will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 19.

