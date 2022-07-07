Texans Biggest Question Mark for Training Camp? 1 Major Weakness

The Houston Texans still have a major weakness that could be a concern entering training camp

HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans prepare for the start of training camp, coaches are looking for solutions. They're looking for ways to solve the issues before Week 1 arrives, when flaws ultimately could be the difference between winning and losing.

What's the biggest question mark for Houston come July 29? For now, everything relates back to its pitiful rushing attack from 2021.

The Texans finished dead-last in rushing last season. Their 3.4 yards per attempt were a franchise-worst, as were the eight total touchdowns scored. Entering Week 15, Mark Ingram remained the team's leading rusher.

Why is that a concern? He was traded at the deadline to the New Orleans Saints per his request. That happened in Week 7. Eight weeks later, Houston finally changed its stat line in favor of Rex Burkhead. He finished with a mere 427 yards.

Burkhead will still see reps due to his leadership in the locker room, but the hope is that Houston's new combo of Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce can carry the load. Of course, both players come with their own questions.

Mack was a near two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Indianapolis Colts prior to tearing his Achilles in 2020. Since then, he's rushed for just over 100 yards on 28 carries. Pierce, the team's fourth-round pick of out Florida, was used in a back-by-committee backfield for the past two years.

Pierce shined in the red zone, scoring 11 of his 13 touchdowns from within the 20-yard line. As a whole, he only 100 carries for 574 yards. The year prior, Pierce has a career-high in carries, but it was limited to just 106.

Will Mack's body allow him to stay upright for over 100 carries in a season? Can Pierce actually produce like a featured back?

Partially, the production on the ground comes with protection from the offensive line. Houston maybe upgraded with rookie Kenyon Green at guard, but much remains unknown after being limited in OTAs and minicamp. Little changed from the unit that struggled to find any balanced in run blocking outside of adding the Texas A&M alum.

New offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has stated that Houston plans on utilizing the run game more. That can only happen if those on the roster can produce positive yards that keep drives alive instead of ending in three-and-outs.

There will be a point in training camp when the Texans will realize what they have in the backfield. If content, expect coach Lovie Smith to do everything in his power to trust Hamilton's play design moving into the regular season.

If not, Smith might ask general manager Nick Caserio to inquire about available runners. But perhaps that won't even be enough to elevate the Texans' production on the ground.