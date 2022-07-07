Texans Biggest Question Mark for Training Camp? 1 Major Weakness
HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans prepare for the start of training camp, coaches are looking for solutions. They're looking for ways to solve the issues before Week 1 arrives, when flaws ultimately could be the difference between winning and losing.
What's the biggest question mark for Houston come July 29? For now, everything relates back to its pitiful rushing attack from 2021.
The Texans finished dead-last in rushing last season. Their 3.4 yards per attempt were a franchise-worst, as were the eight total touchdowns scored. Entering Week 15, Mark Ingram remained the team's leading rusher.
Why is that a concern? He was traded at the deadline to the New Orleans Saints per his request. That happened in Week 7. Eight weeks later, Houston finally changed its stat line in favor of Rex Burkhead. He finished with a mere 427 yards.
Burkhead will still see reps due to his leadership in the locker room, but the hope is that Houston's new combo of Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce can carry the load. Of course, both players come with their own questions.
Mack was a near two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Indianapolis Colts prior to tearing his Achilles in 2020. Since then, he's rushed for just over 100 yards on 28 carries. Pierce, the team's fourth-round pick of out Florida, was used in a back-by-committee backfield for the past two years.
Texans 'One Pressing Move': Sign Veteran Safety
Landon Collins could play a hybrid safety-linebacker role for Houston.
Mills Mania: How Far Can the Texans Offense Go?
The Houston Texans had the worst offense in the NFL last season in terms of yards per game, and the third worst scoring offense. Can they turn it around this season?
In Passing on Baker Mayfield Trade, Texans Bet on Davis Mills
With Baker Mayfield heading to Carolina, the Texans are more than content in Davis Mills being the starter come Week 1
Texans DE Jonathan Greenard: A Pro Bowl Future?
Jonathan Greenard might be the Texans best hope on defense
Texans TE Brevin Jordan Poised for Breakout Season?
Houston Texans’ tight end Brevin Jordan might just be in prime position to return the position to prominence for the upcoming season.
New Contract: Which Texans Standout Should Be Extended Next?
The Houston Texans could be looking to extend one of these three players before the start of the 2023 offseason.
Baker Mayfield Trade BREAKING: Texans Bad Rumor, Panthers New QB
"I’ve talked about him and our feeling on who our leader will be." - Lovie on Mills.
'Give & Take': QB Jeff Driskel Says Texans Working Toward Same Goal
Back at his true position of quarterback, Driskel is ready to be a part of the change in the Texans organization
Pierce shined in the red zone, scoring 11 of his 13 touchdowns from within the 20-yard line. As a whole, he only 100 carries for 574 yards. The year prior, Pierce has a career-high in carries, but it was limited to just 106.
Will Mack's body allow him to stay upright for over 100 carries in a season? Can Pierce actually produce like a featured back?
Partially, the production on the ground comes with protection from the offensive line. Houston maybe upgraded with rookie Kenyon Green at guard, but much remains unknown after being limited in OTAs and minicamp. Little changed from the unit that struggled to find any balanced in run blocking outside of adding the Texas A&M alum.
New offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has stated that Houston plans on utilizing the run game more. That can only happen if those on the roster can produce positive yards that keep drives alive instead of ending in three-and-outs.
There will be a point in training camp when the Texans will realize what they have in the backfield. If content, expect coach Lovie Smith to do everything in his power to trust Hamilton's play design moving into the regular season.
If not, Smith might ask general manager Nick Caserio to inquire about available runners. But perhaps that won't even be enough to elevate the Texans' production on the ground.