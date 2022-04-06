From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below...

APR 6 BURKS HEADING TO HOUSTON The Houston Texans need to target every position possible in the 2022 NFL Draft. Including at wide receiver, where they have a significant lack of talent.

With that in mind, the Texans are scheduled to meet with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks later this week per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

Burks is considered to be a top-five receiver in the class and a fringe first-round prospect.

APR 6 TEXANS LAND THREE IN TWO-ROUND MOCK The Houston Texans have holes to fill across their roster, and their secondary could use the most assistance. The Texans' defensive backfield gave up an average of 242.2 passing yards in 2021. And following the loss of Justin Reid in free agency, Houston's secondary could take another decline.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, the Texans could address their need for safety by Baylor's Jalen Pitre to serve as Reid's successor at No. 37.

Houston is also a heavy favorite to land Oregon's star defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux — who McShay took as the Texans' top overall selection. At No. 13, McShay addressed Houston's offensive line with the selection of Mississippi State's Charles Cross.

APRIL 5 KAYVON THIBODEAUX SCHEDULES HOUSTON VISIT The Houston Texans are meeting with some of the top college prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. And with two picks within the first round (No. 3 and No. 13), the Texans have the chance to come away with the most promising class of the draft.

Per Pro Football Network, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has a visit scheduled with the Texans. Thibodeaux is entering the draft as arguably the top defensive lineman. In 2021, Thibodeaux spent three seasons at Oregon where he recorded 126 tackles and 19.0 sacks.

The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have scheduled visits with Thibodeaux.

APRIL 5 HOUSTON GETS A VISIT FROM SAUCE The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence on all players that could be options at No. 3 and No. 13 in the upcoming draft. One of the potential names that general manager Nick Caserio could target has already made his mark inside the building.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is scheduled to meet with the Texans on Tuesday for an in-person visit. The Bearcats' star cornerback posted to his Instagram story that he had landed in Houston on Monday evening.

Gardner is projected to be a top-10 selection on April 28 and is highly regarded as the top cornerback in the class.

APRIL 4 KING MOCKS NEAL TO TEXAS AT NO. 3 Evan Neal is considered by many as the best offensive lineman entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal averaged an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 80.2 throughout his three seasons at Alabama. In 40 career games, Neal only allowed five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Neal will be a significant addition to any team's offensive line once selected as a top-10 pick. And Peter King of Pro Football Talk believes Neal's NFL selection will take place at pick No. 3 by the Houston Texans.

Neal said he can play anywhere on the offensive line except for center at Alabama's Pro Day. During his sophomore year in 2020, Neal had similar production to his junior campaign after playing the entire season at right tackle.