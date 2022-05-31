Texans Triplets Ranked Among NFL's Worst

According to CBS Sports, the Houston Texans' offensive triplets are amongst the NFL's worst.

This offseason saw the Houston Texans make multiple additions to their offensive roster to hopefully avoid a repeat of last year's sub-par performances.

But according to CBS Sports, they still have one of the worst units in the NFL.

The CBS staff recently ranked each team's offensive 'triplets' - quarterback, running back and wide receiver/tight end. The Texans came in a lowly 29th.

QB: Davis Mills RB: Marlon Mack WR: Brandin Cooks Mills looked dreadful in his first stretch as a starter last year, but showed great progress during his second stint. We don't yet know if he has the talent to be a long-term starter, but he earned a shot to prove he can do it. Mack was usurped in Indy by Jonathan Taylor but has shown he can run efficiently -- if he gets good blocking. He likely won't have it in Houston. Cooks is one of the league's most underrated receivers, a guy who just keeps producing 1,000-yard seasons despite dealing with a host of injuries.

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © Matt Kryger/IndyStar Marlon Mack © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Brandin Cooks

Our view? "Dreadful" is harsh.

Mills was thrown in unexpectedly as an injury replacement into an objectively weak offense. Not to mention the fact that he was a rookie and only had 14 college games to his name.

Through his first seven games, Mills went 140 of 209 for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. By comparison, after sitting out for three weeks and taking a breather, Mills went 123 of 185 for 1,307 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions in his last six games.

Running back remains a question mark. Mack may be the projected starter pre-training camp, but it would come as no surprise if by Week 1 rookie Dameon Pierce assumes that role. Mack is a proven commodity and when healthy can produce. Pierce is a player many are excited about who brings bundles of juice, had a consistent college career, and whose powerful style should suit Pep Hamilton's offense.

Cooks is the definition of underrated. He's hit over 1,000 yards in six of his eight seasons - including two in as many years in Houston. With Nico Collins entering year two and rookie John Metchie III joining the fold, in theory, some pressure should be heading their way to allow Cooks to flourish - especially if the run game gets going.

© Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK Dameon Pierce © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Nico Collins © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III

It's understandable that Houston would rank low given that these Texans haven't yet been put to many tests. But to place this group below the likes of Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, and perhaps even the two New York teams, is to us questionable - and makes us all the more interested in watching what we believe will be a Texans climb in departments like this.