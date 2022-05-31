Skip to main content

Texans Triplets Ranked Among NFL's Worst

According to CBS Sports, the Houston Texans' offensive triplets are amongst the NFL's worst.

This offseason saw the Houston Texans make multiple additions to their offensive roster to hopefully avoid a repeat of last year's sub-par performances.

But according to CBS Sports, they still have one of the worst units in the NFL.

The CBS staff recently ranked each team's offensive 'triplets' - quarterback, running back and wide receiver/tight end. The Texans came in a lowly 29th.

QB: Davis Mills RB: Marlon Mack WR: Brandin Cooks

Mills looked dreadful in his first stretch as a starter last year, but showed great progress during his second stint. We don't yet know if he has the talent to be a long-term starter, but he earned a shot to prove he can do it. Mack was usurped in Indy by Jonathan Taylor but has shown he can run efficiently -- if he gets good blocking. He likely won't have it in Houston. Cooks is one of the league's most underrated receivers, a guy who just keeps producing 1,000-yard seasons despite dealing with a host of injuries. 

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Marlon Mack and Tyrann Mathieu

Marlon Mack

Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

Our view? "Dreadful" is harsh. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

pep
Play

Time To Jump On Texans Coach Pep Hamilton Bandwagon

NFL.com is bullish on Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton

By Anthony Wood13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Pep Hamilton
Play

'Attention to Detail': Texans Impressed With New Offense Under Pep Hamilton

Throughout the first several practices, the Texans have been high on the play design of offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago
A2D53877-B693-4262-86ED-480AC2193044
Play

Davis Destiny: Mills ‘Excellent QB Future’ - With Texans ‘But’

“I think,” Smith said, “he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years.”

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Lovie Smith
Play

Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

The Houston Texans have seen their stock rise in Pro Football Focus' latest NFL Power Ranking.

By Anthony WoodMay 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
Davis Mills
Play

'Intriguing' Texans QB Mills Impressing In OTAs

Former NFL general manager Scott Pioli has named Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills the sophomore signal caller he's most intrigued by.

By Anthony WoodMay 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
Kenyon Green
Play

Texans OL A.J. Cann High on Rookie Kenyon Green

A.J. Cann can already see the upside Kenyon Green brings to the table for the Houston Texans offensive line

By Cole ThompsonMay 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
Okoronkwo
Play

Texans DE Okoronkwo's Dreamy Homecoming

Houston Texans defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo has admitted joining the Texans is a "dream come true."

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks
Play

OTAs: 2 Rookies Suddenly Among 5 Most Important Texans?

Now that OTAs have finally begun, which five Houston Texans are set to be their most important players?

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022
May 27, 2022

Mills was thrown in unexpectedly as an injury replacement into an objectively weak offense. Not to mention the fact that he was a rookie and only had 14 college games to his name.

Through his first seven games, Mills went 140 of 209 for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. By comparison, after sitting out for three weeks and taking a breather, Mills went 123 of 185 for 1,307 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions in his last six games. 

Running back remains a question mark. Mack may be the projected starter pre-training camp, but it would come as no surprise if by Week 1 rookie Dameon Pierce assumes that role. Mack is a proven commodity and when healthy can produce. Pierce is a player many are excited about who brings bundles of juice, had a consistent college career, and whose powerful style should suit Pep Hamilton's offense.

Cooks is the definition of underrated. He's hit over 1,000 yards in six of his eight seasons - including two in as many years in Houston. With Nico Collins entering year two and rookie John Metchie III joining the fold, in theory, some pressure should be heading their way to allow Cooks to flourish - especially if the run game gets going.

Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce

Nico Collins

Nico Collins

John Metchie III

John Metchie III

It's understandable that Houston would rank low given that these Texans haven't yet been put to many tests. But to place this group below the likes of Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, and perhaps even the two New York teams, is to us questionable - and makes us all the more interested in watching what we believe will be a Texans climb in departments like this.

pep
News

Time To Jump On Texans Coach Pep Hamilton Bandwagon

By Anthony Wood13 hours ago
Pep Hamilton
News

'Attention to Detail': Texans Impressed With New Offense Under Pep Hamilton

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
A2D53877-B693-4262-86ED-480AC2193044
News

Davis Destiny: Mills ‘Excellent QB Future’ - With Texans ‘But’

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
Lovie Smith
News

Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

By Anthony WoodMay 29, 2022
Davis Mills
News

'Intriguing' Texans QB Mills Impressing In OTAs

By Anthony WoodMay 28, 2022
Kenyon Green
News

Texans OL A.J. Cann High on Rookie Kenyon Green

By Cole ThompsonMay 27, 2022
Okoronkwo
News

Texans DE Okoronkwo's Dreamy Homecoming

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022
Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks
News

OTAs: 2 Rookies Suddenly Among 5 Most Important Texans?

By Anthony WoodMay 27, 2022