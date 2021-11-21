WATCH: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Leaps at Titans to End TD Drought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tyrod Taylor caught some serious air, leaping into the end zone to snap the Houston Texans' offensive touchdown road drought Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran quarterback elevated to score a touchdown that marks the offense's first score away from home since the second game of the season against the Cleveland Browns when rookie quarterback Davis Mills connected with wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a touchdown pass.

It had been 63 days since the Texans had scored a road offensive touchdown.

Taylor, who has completed 10 of his first 12 passes for 84 yards, looks much sharper than he did against the Miami Dolphins when he appeared rusty in throwing three interceptions. It was an impressive moment for the former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl selection.

Texans wide receiver Chris Conley had said before kickoff that the touchdown drought wasn't a topic of conversation in the locker room.

"No, we don’t," Conley said. "We focus on each week individually as it comes. Obviously, we want to score points, but at the same time, dwelling on a stat line like that isn’t necessarily going to fix the problem. It’s looking at the little things that kill your drives, the errors that happen in the red zone. Fixing that is what’s going to fix it, not saying, ‘Oh, we haven’t scored in this situation.’ If you mope about things, they don’t get fixed at all.”

The Texans, who came in as 10-point underdogs, have a surprising 12-0 lead at halftime.