Skip to main content

Texans Still High On Tytus Howard's Versatility Ahead of Draft

The Houston Texans have yet to decide on Tytus Howard's position, which could result in the offensive lineman moving back to guard for another year.

HOUSTON — Drafting an offensive tackle with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is a possibility for the Houston Texans. The latest mock draft by Sports Illustrated had the Texans selecting offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu from North Carolina State. 

Selecting Ekwonu — or Evan Neal from Alabama — could enhance Houston's offensive line next season. But the selection of either tackle could make Tytus Howard expendable. 

The idea of moving Howard to the inside has not ceased. Texans coach Lovie Smith remains intrigued by Howard's versatility. 

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

"Tytus Howard can play tackle and guard," Smith said Tuesday. "You have a player that is a team guy and it does not matter [where he plays]. He’s a big athlete. If we had five guys like that, we would be pretty happy. If this is a problem, we like this problem that we have."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ron'dell
Play

Texans Cut Former Cowboys Prospect Ron'Dell Carter

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Pola 1
Play

NFL Draft: Nephew of Steelers Hall-of-Famer Troy Polamalu Draws Interest From Texans

Isaiah Pola-Mao has made a name for himself on the gridiron, which has captured the draft interest of the Houston Texans.

By Coty M. Davis11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Derek Stingley
Play

Mock Draft: Texans Gamble on DBs

Pro Football Focus has the Houston Texans gambling on two high-profile defensive backs in its latest mock draft.

By Anthony Wood11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Howard did not have his best on-field production in 2021. For the first time in his career, Howard played left guard in 682 offensive snaps out of 927. He posted an overall grade of 51.4, and struggled in run-blocking with an evaluation of 42.5, per Pro Football Focus. 

Howard played all but 67 career snaps at right tackle during his first two campaigns in Houston. He posted an average overall grade of 60.1 and a run-blocking assessment of 57.0.

tytus-tunsil-

Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

tytus watson

Tytus Howard

"As far as position-wise, I’m just going to play wherever the team deems me the most valuable, whether it’s guard or tackle," Howard said. "I’ve been working out this offseason to become a better player in both, so I feel pretty comfortable playing both."

Howard, a first-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Texans must decide whether to pick up Howard's fifth-year option before May 2. 

ron'dell
News

Texans Cut Former Cowboys Prospect Ron'Dell Carter

By Texans Daily Staff5 hours ago
Pola 1
News

NFL Draft: Nephew of Steelers Hall-of-Famer Troy Polamalu Draws Interest From Texans

By Coty M. Davis11 hours ago
Derek Stingley
News

Mock Draft: Texans Gamble on DBs

By Anthony Wood11 hours ago
7FCAD172-BDFF-422E-8190-6FEE6FB3C7CC
News

Seahawks Free-Agent DT Visits Texans

By Mike D'AbateApr 25, 2022
Nick Caserio
News

Trade Repercussions: Texans Emphasizing Undrafted Free Agents?

By Coty M. DavisApr 25, 2022
USATSI_16929552
News

Texans Draft: Houston Swaps Selections With 'Friend' Bill Belichick's Patriots

By Cole ThompsonApr 25, 2022
NFL
News

Texans Move Up, Swap Draft Picks With Patriots

By Texans Daily StaffApr 25, 2022
Garrett Wilson
News

Texans Trading Up In NFL Draft For WR, Predicts Peter King

By Anthony WoodApr 25, 2022