Texans Still High On Tytus Howard's Versatility Ahead of Draft

The Houston Texans have yet to decide on Tytus Howard's position, which could result in the offensive lineman moving back to guard for another year.

HOUSTON — Drafting an offensive tackle with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is a possibility for the Houston Texans. The latest mock draft by Sports Illustrated had the Texans selecting offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu from North Carolina State.

Selecting Ekwonu — or Evan Neal from Alabama — could enhance Houston's offensive line next season. But the selection of either tackle could make Tytus Howard expendable.

The idea of moving Howard to the inside has not ceased. Texans coach Lovie Smith remains intrigued by Howard's versatility.

"Tytus Howard can play tackle and guard," Smith said Tuesday. "You have a player that is a team guy and it does not matter [where he plays]. He’s a big athlete. If we had five guys like that, we would be pretty happy. If this is a problem, we like this problem that we have."

Howard did not have his best on-field production in 2021. For the first time in his career, Howard played left guard in 682 offensive snaps out of 927. He posted an overall grade of 51.4, and struggled in run-blocking with an evaluation of 42.5, per Pro Football Focus.

Howard played all but 67 career snaps at right tackle during his first two campaigns in Houston. He posted an average overall grade of 60.1 and a run-blocking assessment of 57.0.

"As far as position-wise, I’m just going to play wherever the team deems me the most valuable, whether it’s guard or tackle," Howard said. "I’ve been working out this offseason to become a better player in both, so I feel pretty comfortable playing both."

Howard, a first-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Texans must decide whether to pick up Howard's fifth-year option before May 2.