Texans RB Their Most Underappreciated Player?

According to an article from NFL.com, the Houston Texans' most underappreciated player is a newly signed running back.

An article by NFL.com recently selected each AFC team's most underappreciated player, and their choice for the Houston Texans is a surprising one.

Despite having only signed for the Texans this offseason after leaving the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent, running back Marlon Mack made the list for Houston.

OK, so, it's not ideal, for the purposes of this list, that Mack has played in just seven games over the past two seasons, and for a different team, at that -- but my models love this fit and the upside. The last time Mack had a full season's worth of workload, in 2019, he ran for 1,091 yards, the 10th most among running backs in the NFL that season. Computer vision shows that the ex-Colt's change-of-direction speed ranked seventh-highest in the NFL that season. NGS shows he exceeded 15 miles per hour on 51 runs in 2019, which ranked fourth among RBs.

© Matt Kryger/IndyStar Marlon Mack © Matt Kryger/IndyStar Marlon Mack © Matt Kryger/IndyStar Marlon Mack

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Mack has yet to play a full season. The closest he has come was in 2018 and 2019 when he played 12 and 14 games respectively, during which time he ran for 1,999 yards, 17 touchdowns, and had seven 100+ yard games.

Fun Reminder: Mack had 148 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Colts in their 21-7 victory over the Texans in the 2018 playoffs.

Mack represents a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Texans. His one-year deal includes just a $1.25 million base salary and a $250,000 signing bonus. If healthy, he could be an instant impact starting caliber back for the price of a backup. If not, the Texans can cut ties without losing any sleep.

© Matt Kryger/IndyStar Marlon Mack © Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Marlon Mack © Matt Kryger/IndyStar Marlon Mack

Would Mack have been on the top of most Texans fans' lists? Likely not. But if nothing else it serves as a reminder that there are a number of new backs to look forward to watching this offseason.