Texans To Hold Pre-Draft Workout With Miami's QB/WR D'Eriq King

HOUSTON — The NFL Draft is 25 days away, and the Houston Texans' scouting department has been significantly busy.

The Texans will have private workouts for several prospects over the next few days. And one of Houston's invites is University of Miami's alumni quarterback D'Eriq King. The Texans have scheduled a pre-draft workout with King for April 8 — per Yahoo Sports.

King's versatility as a dual-position prospect has made him an intriguing player entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He participated in Miami's Pro Day Wednesday morning. King spent the first half of the day displaying his skill set as a quarterback before switching to receiver.

"The more you can do, the more valuable you are," King said. "If I can be one guy on the roster who could play backup quarterback, receiver or special teams. It's all about getting the best opportunity. And that's what I've been trying to do throughout this whole process."

Prior to transferring to Miami in 2020, King began his collegiate career playing at the University of Houston. King played 10 games as a receiver, where he recorded 228 yards on 29 catches and a touchdown in 2016 as a freshman.

King returned to his natural position the following year. After leading the Houston Cougars to a comeback victory against South Florida, King took the helm as the program's starting quarterback midway through the 2017 campaign.

King told reporters at Miami's Pro Day that he is a quarterback. It's a position he has played since the age of four. But his love for football is the reason behind King's consideration to play receiver at the next level.

King finished his college career appearing in 48 games between Houston and Miami. King threw for 8,378 yards while completing 63.1 percent of his passes for 76 touchdowns and 19 interceptions at quarterback. He caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

In addition to the Texans, King has also drawn interest from the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.