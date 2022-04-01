Texans Met With DB Marcus Jones At University of Houston's Pro Day

Despite not participating due to injury, the Houston Texans met privately with defensive back and return specialist Marcus Jones.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston held its annual Pro Day Friday morning at TDECU Stadium.

Fifteen prospects were in attendance auditioning in front of 29 NFL scouts. But Houston's defensive back and return specialist Marcus Jones did not participate due to ongoing rehabilitation on his shoulder following surgery.

Jones only took part in the measuring session. But his lack of participation did not prevent the Houston Texans from expressing their interest in the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year winner. Following Houston's Pro Day, the Texans met with Jones privately.

© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio Nick Caserio © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Nick Caserio

"He talked to me about getting back healthy and being patient," Jones said. "My resume wholes a lot, but I am never satisfied. Whenever I do get drafted by a team, it will be about going out there and proving what I need to prove."

Jones is entering the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the best versatile defensive backs. He capped off his collegiate career with 46 total tackles (35 solo hits), 12 pass deflections and five interceptions. On special teams, Jones recorded a combined 884 yards and four touchdowns between kick and punt returns in 2021.

© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith

The Texans have spent the previous few weeks attending Pro Days and meeting individually with some of the top talents entering the draft. The Texans have scouted and held meetings with notable draft prospects Treylon Burks and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Wednesday afternoon, the Texans attended Texas Southern University's Pro Day. Among the prospects, Houston's team personnel met with TSU's star defensive end and outside linebacker, Michael Badejo.