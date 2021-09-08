'We're Gonna Be Friends' - Texans' Britt To QB Taylor

For any offense to succeed, it needs the center and quarterback to be in sync. Thankfully for the Houston Texans, this doesn't seem to be an issue.

Veteran center Justin Britt was one of the first arrivals to kick-start the GM Nick Caserio revolution for the Texans. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor joined the mix shortly afterward, and so far the two have clicked.

"I was one of the first free agents to sign, and then I saw they signed Tyrod and I texted him and just kind of forced my hand on him and said, ‘We’re going to be friends,’" Britt said on Monday.

That being said ... as far as Britt is concerned, this was never in doubt.

"I feel like the center and quarterback relationship is kind of a given," Britt said. "As long as each person is not an a--hole, if you will, it’s going to go well."

Not that it's just Taylor's ability to not be an a--hole that Britt appreciates, also complimenting the veteran signal-caller for his knowledge and command of the huddle.

"He has a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge in different systems, what different coaching staffs bring," Britt said. "Someone like that who’s been around and knows a lot, you want to listen to him. You want to give him your attention."

A five-year starter for the Seattle Seahawks until an injury cut short his time there, Britt spend the entirety of 2020 away from football before being given another shot by Caserio.

Much like Taylor, the Texans and 2021 marks a fresh start and an opportunity to return to their best. And a chance for the center and QB to not be a--holes to one another.

