Texans vs. Rams: Young Stars Taking Over; How to Watch

The Houston Texans travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Houston tries to improve on a 4-13 mark from last season with a new coach and some new faces on the roster.

Lovie Smith re-enters the NFL head coaching ranks with the Texans and a lot of young players are trying to make their mark after just one preseason game.

Second-year receiver Jalen Camp led Houston in receiving yards last week in a 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Texans beat the New Orleans Saints 17-13 in their preseason opener with much thanks to second-year receiver Jalen Camp, who led Houston in receiving yards.

"I try to be as versatile as possible," Camp said. "I think speed is definitely one of my assets, but whether that be blocking, running routes, deep threat, whatever it is, for a guy like me, I'm just trying to showcase everything that I have to showcase."

Against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will be back after missing last week with COVID. Quarterbacks Allen, Davis Mills, and Jeff Driskel will likely all see playing time.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Friday, August 19, 2022, 9 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: KTRK-TV 13

RADIO: KILT-AM Sports Radio 610 / KILT-FM 100.3 The Bull

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: LA Rams +2.5

MONEYLINE: LA Rams +120, Texans -143

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with TexansDaily.com.



You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook