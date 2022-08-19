Texans vs. Rams: Young Stars Taking Over; How to Watch
The Houston Texans travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Houston tries to improve on a 4-13 mark from last season with a new coach and some new faces on the roster.
Lovie Smith re-enters the NFL head coaching ranks with the Texans and a lot of young players are trying to make their mark after just one preseason game.
Second-year receiver Jalen Camp led Houston in receiving yards last week in a 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.
"I try to be as versatile as possible," Camp said. "I think speed is definitely one of my assets, but whether that be blocking, running routes, deep threat, whatever it is, for a guy like me, I'm just trying to showcase everything that I have to showcase."
Against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will be back after missing last week with COVID. Quarterbacks Allen, Davis Mills, and Jeff Driskel will likely all see playing time.
WHAT: Houston Texans (1-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (1-0)
WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)
WHEN: Friday, August 19, 2022, 9 p.m. CT
Texans Vs. Rams: Debut for Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr.?
The Texans rookie cornerback could suit up for the first time Friday evening at SoFi Stadium.
Texans vs. Rams Preseason GAMEDAY
Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach.
TELEVISION: KTRK-TV 13
RADIO: KILT-AM Sports Radio 610 / KILT-FM 100.3 The Bull
Betting via SI SportsBook
SPREAD: LA Rams +2.5
MONEYLINE: LA Rams +120, Texans -143
Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with TexansDaily.com.
