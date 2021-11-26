How To Watch Texans vs. Jets: NFL Draft Ramifications?

The Houston Texans are coming off their most impressive win of the season, a shocking 22-13 upset of division rival and AFC-leading Tennessee Titans.

Now the Texans face another AFC opponent Sunday, one that looks more like a mirror-image of themselves. A football polar opposite of the Titans.

The Texans and New York Jets are both 2-8, and dealing with questions at quarterback and a rookie coach. New York starter Zach Wilson went down in a Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. New York has used quarterbacks Mike White, Josh Johnson, and Joe Flacco since.

But Wilson is expected to return against the Texans on Sunday, while Houston rides the current hot hand of Tyrod Taylor, who threw for just 107 yards against the Titans, but scored a pair of rushing touchdowns that set a tone.

While this game won't have any postseason implications, it certainly may have something to do with where these two teams pick in the next NFL Draft in April.

The Detroit Lions hold the league's worst record at 0-9-1, and most likely will hold on for the No. 1 pick. However, the Texans, Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NFL in the race for the No. 2 pick.

Jets Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Wednesday: RB Michael Carter (Ankle). The following players were limited in practice on Wednesday: WR Corey Davis (Groin), DL Folorunso Fatukasi (Foot), DL Shaq Lawson (Wrist), LB C.J. Mosley (Shoulder), DL Nathan Shepherd (Elbow).

Texans Injuries: The following were limited in team practice on Wednesday: WR Danny Amendola, (Not Injury Related), WR Brandin Cooks (Not Injury Related), WR Davion Davis (Illness), DB Lonnie Johnson (Illness), QB Deshaun Watson (Not Injury Related). The following players were limited in practice on Wednesday: RB Rex Burkhead (Not Injury Related), DL Jonathan Greenard (Foot), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Knee), DB A.J. Moore (Back).

Game Information/Current Records: Houston Texans (2-8) vs. New York Jets (2-8)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Spread: Texans -2.5 (SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texans -143, Jets +120 (SI Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 44.5 (SI Sportsbook)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/Streaming: CBS / fuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM