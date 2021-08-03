Should Texans QB Deshaun Watson Listen to Hall-of-Famer Warren Moon?

From one Houston quarterback to another: Former Oiler Warren Moon says he wants to check in on Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept himself to himself since his legal battles began earlier this year.

But, if the Texan needs someone to speak to, he needs to look no further than another former Houston quarterback - Warren Moon.

"I have not communicated with him lately, but I think I need to now that he's in camp," Moon said via TMZ. "And hopefully he'll be available to do that because I know he's kind of kept his camp very, very small since this whole thing happened which I don't blame him for."

Watson has been a peripheral figure throughout training camp as expected given his ongoing trade request. So far Watson has essentially done the bare minimum and is only taking part in order to not be hit with a $50,000 fine for each day missed, something Moon acknowledged.

"I'd like to reach out to him and just make sure he's doing OK and how he's getting through this whole thing," Moon said. "Cause it's a very touchy situation when you start talking about sexual allegations."

Moon went on to describe Watson as "a really good person from what all I've ever met him as."

The former Houston Oiler also discussed how he's surprised that the NFL hasn't taken any action regarding Watson, whether that be by stating something about the potential disciplinary ramifications, placing him on the exempt list, or otherwise.

Moon affirmed what many have believed all along, that this uncertainty has a huge part to play in why teams may be hesitant to trade for the Pro Bowler who may not be available to play or "that's gonna have a bad PR for our fanbase?"

All of that aside, Moon was clear on one thing: He wants to help.

