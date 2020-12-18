Weaver's Plea To Future Texans Bosses: 'We Need Help'

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver gives his honest assessment of this defense when asked what he would say to the team's future leadership.

Entering their third-to-last game of the season, tough decisions are on the horizon for the Houston Texans as they face a number of player and coaching changes in the months to come. A tough topic to discuss at the best of times, current defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was asked on Thursday for an honest assessment of the defense that he would pass on to the incumbent general manager and head coach.

"Obviously there’s holes. The record says that," said Weaver. "I think we’re a team that’s transitioning. I think we have a bunch of players that care and want to do all they can to help the team win, but we need help. We need help."

His admiration for his players is clear and his continuing defense of them is admirable. However, his honest and blunt response was spot on: This defense needs work. This defense needs help.

As it stands, in the NFL they are second only to the Jacksonville Jaguars in total yards allowed (5,286), ninth in passing yards allowed (3,306), second in rushing yards allowed (1,980), and rank dead last in turnovers with just eight.

"It’s not by anything we don’t have here right now, but we need help on defense and on offense just to inject energy into this team and try to help us win," said Weaver.

Given that Houston does not possess a first or second-round draft pick in 2021, finding that injection of energy on defense will more likely have to come through a few smart acquisitions in free agency.

And given that players like Matt Judon, Bud Dupree, Lawrence Guy, Logan Ryan, Mike Hilton, and many more are set to be free agents next year, there are plenty of solutions to this lack of energy.

The question remains: Who will be the guys to find this solution?

But the issue is known: "We need help.''